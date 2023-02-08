THE DUGGARS Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth suffer another devastating loss

19 Kids and Counting stars Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are having a rough couple of years.
After suffering a miscarriage in 2019, the couple is now dealing with yet another devastating blow.
Losing Grandma Duggar
The first loss for couple came when Grandma Duggar, 78, died in a shocking drowning accident on her property.
Joy-Anna and several of her family members honored Mary Duggar with memorial Instagram posts. Jim-Bob’s mother was very close with the crew, even living in the ‘big house’ when Joy and her siblings were little kids.
The Duggar Matriarch, who was frequently featured on 19 Kids and Counting, passed away June 9, 2019.
This would be the first in a string of losses the Forsyth’s would endure.
Joy-Anna Duggar’s miscarriage
One month later in June 2019, Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar suffered a miscarriage that was completely unexpected.
Giving birth to a stillborn daughter at 20 weeks, the couple named the baby ‘Annabel Elise.’
The Forsyths are currently expecting a rainbow baby, a son due May 2023. So far so good, Joy-Anna has shared several updates on her latest healthy pregnancy.
Austin Forsyth’s Grandma dies
In a YouTube video titled ‘sad times for our family,’ Joy and Austin reveal that his grandmother, affectionately called ‘Mimi,’ has just recently passed away.
Austin Forsyth seems more emotional than ever talking about his grandma’s sudden and unexpected passing.
After a sledding date while visiting Austin’s dad and grandmother, the couple headed back into town so they could attend their church services – it was then they received a call that ‘Mimi’ (named Mary) had died.
The death occurred January 2023, marking their third big loss in less than 4 years.
The Starcasm family sends our sincerest regrets to the Forsyth family.
