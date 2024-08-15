BREAKING! Jana Duggar is getting married to Stephen Wissmann! Marriage license obtained



Starcasm can confirm via Arkansas marriage license records that Jana Duggar (34,) and Stephen Wissman (31) applied for a marriage license yesterday, August 14, 2024.

There are online rumors that Jana and Stephen are getting married today, August 15, but we found a wedding registry stating that their wedding date is August 24, 2024. There have been many fake Duggar wedding registries, so this is in no way concrete proof.

Stephen Wissmann is a longtime friend of the Duggar family. He also comes from a large family, his parents Loren and Gloria have 13 children.

Jana has been linked with Stephen for several years now.

She even spent Christmas with his family in 2020. Duggar fans also started spotting Jana spending time with Stephen at concerts and other events that same year.

In 2021, a Redditor discovered a wedding registry on Zola with an October 2021 wedding date. The registry had Stephen’s last name misspelled, lacking a second “n,” so it’s not clear if they were really behind setting it up.

Speculation about whether Jana might be engaged escalated last month when she posted a series of photos where she appeared to be wearing a ring on her left hand.











