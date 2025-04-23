DUGGAR GOSSIP: Did Jim Bob buy Anna a $1M house Josh won’t be allowed to live in?

Sources are claiming Jim Bob Duggar purchased a $1M house for disgraced son Josh’s wife Anna and their seven kids. See photos of the mansion below, and find out why 19 Kids and Counting convict Josh will never live there…

Jim Bob Duggar’s new property purchase

The Duggar rumor mill has churned up some hot gossip fresh off the heels of a new Anna sighting with all seven of her kids. Buzz started on Reddit when someone floated the rumor that the wife of disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star Josh may be ‘moving on up.’

The post has now been deleted by the moderators, but the story has been seemingly confirmed by THE Duggar source Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray.

Text from the April 22nd post:

According to a source, Anna and her kids have a new home! No more dorm living at her in-laws’ compound. This house was bought just last week and is minutes from Jim Bob and Michelle. I guess Jim Bob bought this property with some of the millions he got from the Walmart real-estate deal. A story I also broke first. This 1 million dollar home is 6300 sqft on ten acres. Six bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. It has a barn with horse stalls and lots of other amenities. Josh will not be allowed to live with the kids when he is released. I wonder if they would allow him to live in the barn. Below are photos of the gigantic home which sits upon an even larger amount of sprawling property. Located just minutes from the infamous ‘Big House,’ it appears Jim Bob and Michelle are willing to let Anna Duggar live close to them again, following a suspected feud in 2023 which led to her family getting kicked out of the Duggar warehouse. Jim Bob’s name is listed as the ‘represented’ by Buyer.

As was initially reported by Starcasm, Jim Bob Duggar just made upwards of $5-10M in a land deal with Arkansas Walmart. Fans and Duggar sleuths believe it was this money that he used to purchase the house.

While it will be an amazing place for Anna, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson, Josh, a convicted sex offender, will not be allowed to live with minor children following his release in 2032.

Fan comments and speculation:

Maxine Denton Green Haven’t there been rumblings about Anna and Michelle not getting along? Maybe it was easier for Jim Bob to part with a million dollars than to be between those two. I wonder what sort of homes the other kidults have? John and Abbey lived in a tiny trailer for a while; Jer and Hannah were living in an RV. I probably wouldn’t be happy about Anna being gifted a million dollar home for being the broodmare for a felon.

Lisa NuredelloSo she goes from living on top of a garage to a million dollar home??? If Anna and her kids are living there, I’m sure JB has a reason for it. He doesn’t do things out of the kindness of his heart.

Laurel Flynn Disbrow Looks like a nicer house than Jim Bob’s house. Nicer architectural features. Oh well. I guess Anna & her children deserve a nice big house. They’ve been put through the wringer.

