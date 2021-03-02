Just when it was starting to seem like nothing could break up former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith and his gym bae Ashley Lanhardt, we have confirmation that the couple have split.
The Ashley broke the news earlier today. “Ashley broke up with him,” an inside source tells The Ashley. And it sounds as though this isn’t just another bump in the couple’s rather rocky relationship road as The Ashley’s source indicates that the break up looks to be permanent.
“Nathan is not living in Florida anymore, and has moved back to Tennessee to live with his mom [Doris],” the source reveals.
If you’re a young single lady living in Tennessee with dreams of twiddling Nathan’s tiny man bun and replacing his mom as his official back shaver, I have some bad news. “Nathan is seeing another girl already,” the source says. (Doesn’t Brittany Walker, the girl who allegedly hooked up with David Eason and maybe Andrew Glennon, live in Tennessee?)
The source doesn’t give an exact date on when the couple split.
Nathan has already scrubbed his Instagram account of all photos and videos of Ashley. Nathan still remains on Ashley’s account, but her most recent post is from December. That post is a gallery of images that includes Nathan, his son Kaiser, and his daughter Emery.
“My love for these 3 runs so deep,” Ashley captioned the gallery.
More from Ashley:
After my dad passed I lost all desire to start a family of my own. Then these 3 special humans walk into my life unexpectedly, but right when I needed them most. You don’t have to be blood to be family, these two tiny humans are my kids. I love them both with every ounce of me. We are a family & I absolutely can’t imagine my life with out them. 💚 Hug your loved ones tight & cherish the little moments. #teamgriffith #family #happyholidays
Nathan has been quite vocal about his affection and admiration for Ashley as well. Here’s an image and message he shared in June of last year:
Ashley and Nathan began dating in the spring of 2017. This was just a few months after Nathan broke things off with his girlfriend Jessica Henry — thanks in part to his domestic violence arrest.
Ashley seemed well suited to handle the troubled reality star and veteran given the fact that she is a mental health therapist. She remained with Nathan through all sorts of troubles and drama.
The most recent trouble (that we know of) is a restraining order filed by a 26-year-old woman who alleges that Nathan began stalking and threatening her after the two met at a local lounge. The restraining order was filed in July of last year.
Since the restraining order was filed, things seemed to be relatively quiet in regards to the Nathan drama. He basically spent his time drinking and going on Instagram to preach about poverty being a choice, racism, and the Bible.
Here are just a few samples from the Starcasm archives of some of Nathan’s drama since he started dating Ashley:
AUGUST 2, 2017 – Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith feud over Kaiser abuse claims
After Jenelle Evans reportedly called Nathan Griffith’s mother with concerns about Nathan spanking their son Kaiser, Nathan WENT OFF on Twitter suggesting that Jenelle and Nathan are the ones abusing Kaiser. He talked about “finger like marks” on Kaiser’s back and a recent incident in which Kaiser reportedly fell off of a boat.
SEPTEMBER, 2017 – MTV airs “Being Nathan” special
JANUARY 21, 2018 – Nathan Griffith’s mom Doris and Jenelle Eason take Kaiser custody battle to mediation
Nearly five months after Nathan Griffith’s mother Doris Davidson filed an emergency custody order for Nathan and Jenelle Eason’s son Kaiser, we finally have an update!
FEBRUARY 26, 2018 – Jenelle Eason’s ex Nathan Griffith arrested again in Myrtle Beach
The Jenelle Jinx strikes again! 2018 has been a worse year than usual for men who have dated the Teen Mom 2 star as Nathan Griffith joins the list of hard luck Jenelle fellas that includes Kieffer Delp (arrested in January for operating a meth lab), David Eason (fired from Teen Mom 2 after his anti-LGBTQ Twitter rant), and Courtland Rogers (arrested last week for drug possession).
VIDEO #TeenMom2's Nathan Griffith reveals that his recent arrest was because he drove off with a gas pump nozzle still in his tank in new interview with @THEVinceRusso & @RealityTSpiller: https://t.co/A4zfWUlQDW PLUS, @GroundLevelUp is joined by his gf @a_lynn423!
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 10, 2018
JUNE 6, 2018 – Nathan Griffith asked MTV for David Eason MMA fight, David’s sister explains mom laughing at f*gboy text
In this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers saw Jenelle Eason’s husband David Eason and ex Nathan Griffith get into a heated battle via text message, including one text from David in which he allegedly called Nathan a “f*gboy.” After the episode aired, Nathan revealed that he asked MTV to arrange an MMA fight between him and David! Plus, David’s estranged sister Jessica Eason explains why David’s mom Laura was laughing when Nathan told her about the “f*gboy” slur. Oh, and there’s a lot more in the post too!
JULY 2, 2018 – Nathan Griffith’s mom Doris keeps Kaiser from Jenelle Eason amid abuse allegations
We posted last night on numerous reports claiming that Nathan Griffith’s mother Doris Davidson was refusing to return her grandson Kaiser to his mother, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason, and now we have confirmation that those reports were true!
ALL THE LATEST on @PBandJenelley_1 & @GroundLevelUp's custody battle over son Kaiser, with reactions from Jenelle, Nathan, David, Laura Eason, Nathan's gf, and more: https://t.co/wd3zHI0PdB Updated with Nathan's 911 call! #TeenMom2
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 4, 2018
JULY 4, 2018 – VIDEO Jenelle gets Kaiser back, David Eason live streams the whole thing
Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason got her son Kaiser back from Nathan Griffith’s mother Doris Davidson Tuesday night after CPS reportedly conducted a full investigation of Kaiser’s bruising and “determined that no abuse had occurred.” Keep reading to watch videos of the custody exchange recorded by David, including his taunting commentary aimed at Nathan and his mother. Plus, all the other latest updates!
AUGUST 15, 2018 – David and Jenelle Eason cleared of child abuse charges made by Nathan and his mom during the Kaiser custody standoff
Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason has once again emerged completely unscathed from yet another investigation as she and her husband David Eason have reportedly been officially cleared of abuse allegations made by her ex Nathan Griffith and his mother Doris.
JANUARY 16, 2019 – David Eason says Nathan Griffith raped a child after Nathan posts photos of Kaiser’s bruises
After the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premiere, dad Nathan Griffith posted photos of the bruising on his son Kaiser’s backside and doubled down on his accusations that they were caused by Jenelle’s husband David Eason hitting him with a stick. David retaliated earlier today by claiming that Nathan raped a 10-year-old boy when he was 16. Unfortunately, there’s more.
FEBRUARY 18, 2019 – Chelsea Houska p*rn star lookalike was Nathan Griffith’s date to the P*rnhub Awards
The Teen Mom 2-niverse is currently fascinated by an adult film star named Tana Lea because of her REMARKABLE resemblance to show star Chelsea DeBoer. Making the Teen Mom 2 connection even stronger is the fact that Tana attended the 2018 P○rnhub Awards with Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith. Wait, what?!
JUNE 30, 2019 – Jenelle & David attend Kaiser’s 5th birthday, Nathan explains: ‘Vengeance is the the Lord’s, not mine’
Former Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle and David Eason were in attendance at her son Kaiser’s fifth birthday party on Saturday after Kaiser’s dad Nathan invited them and their lawyers approved. Nathan defends his decision, and Jenelle’s mom Barbara shares a historic photo of David and Nathan together and not fighting!
OCTOBER 17, 2019 – Nathan Griffith arrested for DWI in North Carolina
Nathan Griffith was charged with DWI after being found unconscious in a running vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. “Empty alcohol containers were found in the car.”
FEBRUARY, 2020 – Twitter poll shared by Nathan:
JULY 14, 2020 – Nathan Griffith in court today for stalking a woman; says being poor is a choice in philosophical IG rant
If you’re curious what former Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith does all day besides working out at the gym, the answer appears to be going on philosophical rants on social media and allegedly stalking and threatening young women that live near him.
