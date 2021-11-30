90 DAY FIANCE Geoffrey Paschel sentencing delayed until February

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call last month. The 44-year-old was due to be sentenced later this week, but that hearing has been delayed until early next year.
Geoffrey’s sentencing was originally scheduled for Friday at 9AM. I spoke to a Knox County Circuit Court clerk who confirms that the sentencing has been pushed back until February 3, 2022.
If the hearing isn’t delayed again, Geoffrey will be sentenced two years and eight months after brutally beating his girlfriend, Kristen Wilson, in June of 2019.
In between the time that Geoffrey assaulted his girlfriend and held her against her will, and the time that he was found guilty last month, he spent more than two years as a free man. He traveled to Russia to meet Varya Malina and film for Before the 90 Days shortly after his initial arrest. He and Varya later traveled to Florida and Las Vegas together as Geoffrey repeatedly gloated on social media about his innocence and inevitable acquittal.
Regardless of when Geoffrey is actually sentenced, he will not be traveling with Varya or gloating on social media for a very, very long time. “Because of his criminal history, Paschel is a Range II Offender facing a sentence between twelve and twenty years in prison without the possibility of parole,” the Knoxville District Attorney General’s Office said in a statement after Geoffrey’s conviction.
“Paschel has convictions out of Blount County for Possession with Intent to Sell a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule II Cocaine,” the statement continues. “He also has two federal drug trafficking convictions out of the Eastern District of Texas. At sentencing, prosecutors will use these and other misdemeanor convictions to seek an enhanced sentence.”
Knoxville District Attorney General Charme Allen also commented on the timing of the conviction. “With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I hope that this conviction shows victims that we will fight for them and hold their abuser accountable. Victims of domestic abuse can contact the Family Justice Center for victim services, and members of the community can also contact them to see how they can help end domestic violence.”
We were the first website to report on Geoffrey Paschel’s kidnapping and assault arrest. Since that time, we have covered the case extensively over the past two years. We have also reported on the numerous allegations of sexual assault and rape made by Geoffrey’s former wives in court documents. You can visit our Geoffrey Paschel category and scroll through the numerous articles if you’d like to know more.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com