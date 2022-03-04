90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour are currently living out their happily ever after in the United States after Omar’s spousal visa was FINALLY approved a year ago.
The couple appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? and later provided a brief update on 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined in May of 2020. They have not returned to TLC since, but Avery has been keeping her fans updated on social media.
Earlier today, she took to TikTok with another update — and it’s a bombshell! No, Avery isn’t pregnant. (Or at least that wasn’t what she announced.) Avery’s bombshell is actually a blast from the past.
“Big tea dropped watch till the end,” Avery captioned a clip of herself. She added a monkey speaking no evil emoji and continued: “I’ve never told people this bc I thought I would get in trouble.”
The clip features the song “Dying On The Inside” with Nessa Barrett singing the following lyrics:
It’s been my best kept secret for a while now
No one ever sees it but it’s all around
It’s the dinner conversation no one talks about
Don’t know how much longer I can keep this down
Avery’s big reveal pops up as text for just a brief moment before the clip repeats. Here’s what she wrote:
Omar and I got secretly married when we were in Lebanon because we were warn[ed] by a camera man that the show will try to mess up our wedding. Not even the show knows about it and my mom didn’t find out until after.
So in the scene that I was mad at Omar for not getting the wedding ready, I had to act like I was so mad at him but in reality we already got married earlier that morning.
Here’s the actual TikTok video:
@omavery Big tea dropped watch till the end 🙊 wallah I’ve never told people this bc I thought I would get in trouble #fyp #90dayfiance #married #muslim ♬ dying on the inside – Nessa Barrett
Wow! I guess we can add Omar and Avery to the list of 90 Day Fiance cast members who were already married during their televised wedding! I could be mistaken, but I think the first not real wedding was Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavarez on 90 Day Fiance Season 2?
For those of you looking for actual updates on Avery and Omar, here are some of her YouTube videos — starting with the joyful video of Omar revealing that his visa was approved:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com