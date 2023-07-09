90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Statler Riley is quite open in her intro about the challenges she faced being adopted, having ADHD, and coming out as gay. However, the 33-year-old Texan doesn’t mention in her intro that she has also been challenged physically in the form of some very serious medical issues.
There is A LOT of information in this post, so I am including a brief bullet-point recap right up front:
• Statler suffered from idiopathic condylar resorption (ICR), allegedly stemming from a palatal expander and improperly aligned braces she received when she was young.
• The condition resulted in Statler being in a lot of pain, her jaw receding, and her airway becoming smaller and smaller.
• Statler had jaw replacement surgery (bilateral temporomandibular joint replacement and an upper jaw Leforte procedure) in February of 2022.
• Statler sued Blue Cross Clue Shield of Texas in 2021 after they denied coverage for her surgery. The lawsuit estimated the cost of surgery and recovery to be $75,000. The case was settled out of court and dismissed with prejudice.
• In 2014, Statler was cycling in the Pacific northwest when she suffered a severe heat stroke that resulted in her being unable to walk.
Statler’s jaw replacement surgery
If you follow Statler on Instagram or TikTok, you will see a lot of posts about her recent jaw replacement surgery. That surgery was required due to Statler having a very rare condition called idiopathic condylar resorption (ICR).
From the National Library of Medicine:
Idiopathic condylar resorption (ICR) of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is a condition that is often esthetically and functionally altering, characterized by progressive resorption of the TMJ condylar heads, without a known cause. It is also referred to as idiopathic condylysis, condylar atrophy, aggressive condylar resorption, acquired condylar hypoplasia, progressive condylar resorption, and cheerleader syndrome. ICR is a diagnosis of exclusion given only when all other possible conditions have been ruled out. A significant portion of the reported ICRs followed orthognathic surgery, but ICR can also occur without a history of prior surgery.
From Arnett | Gunson Facial Reconstruction:
The signs of condylar resorption are:
Facial imbalance (receding chin),
Smaller airway (snoring, apnea) and
Bite disturbances (anterior open bite, posterior tooth wear and muscle pain).
Statler shared this frustrated update on Instagram on July 16, 2021, after her surgery was rescheduled for the fourth time:
Yes, I’m posting ANOTHER pic of myself. Oh my god, what a narcissist! 😆 It’s actually been a hell of a struggle to look in a mirror, let alone take pics of myself. Definitely have been struggling w/ facial dysmorphia as my jaw/face has continued to change.
Last week I received word that my surgery would be rescheduled a 4th time. Originally Nov 2020, Jan 2021, Aug 2021, and now supposedly Feb 2022.
The pain sucks, my jaw is now in rapid resorption as my ortho moved my bite into post-op position last January. My airway continues to shrink, & it’s just not been a walk through Disney!
I’ll be staying in Dallas until this mess is over- plans change & ya just gotta roll w/ them. I’m grateful to have a support system here. People who push me in healthy ways when all I want to do is hole up on the couch.
This is a heck of a lesson on patience, but I think I’m handling it pretty ✨gracefully✨🥁…😑 😆
Next is a gallery of images and video shared by Statler on Instagram in July of 2022, followed by her caption talking about the long and difficult journey leading up to the surgery:
Probably the only person who goes to another country & doesn’t make a single post about it 😝
I will however post about my total jaw replacement! What a journey. 3 years of active trying, 4 reschedules. 19 years between day of diagnosis to surgery. I’d like to thank myself honestly. I can look at all of this and say “I got through that.” Through looking in the mirror & not recognizing my own face, through panic attacks and stomach issues from a collapsed airway. 7 total years in braces.
My support group helped- grateful for the 2 women who went through surgery at the same time as I. Grateful for the team of SIX surgeons, 2 anesthesiologists, & multiple nurses who participated in my 6 hour surgery. Grateful for my titanium implants, and officially joining the Badass Bionic B*tches club 🤖🤙
The lessons in self esteem, patience, humility, etc….too many to name, but I’m grateful for each and every one. I’m a better person b/c of it.
You never know what silent battles people are going through. You can’t often tell their strength or their stories by a glance. But there are walking warriors all around. So be kind, yeah? And most importantly, be as kind to yourself as you can. Things get better with patience, time, and a sprinkle of hope 😉
“You’re strong, you’re brave, you’re loved, you’re safe.” -what I’d repeat to myself when I was scared or felt alone. You got this.
#idiopathiccondylarresorption
Here’s a TikTok video from Statler highlighting her recovery process with facial profile images:
Statler’s insurance lawsuit over surgery costs
In addition to the physical and emotional difficulties associated with Statler’s condition and the surgery, she also experienced legal difficulties.
Statler had medical insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. Her claim for the jaw replacement surgery was denied in January of 2021, and the denial was upheld in August of 2021 after Statler appealed the initial decision.
In November of 2021, Staler filed a lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas claiming that her surgery should have been covered by her insurance due to the cause of her condition being the result of an “accidental injury.”
Her insurance policy stated that it covered “treatment provided for the correction of defects incurred in an Accidental Injury sustained by the Participant.”
The lawsuit reveals that the “accidental injury” sustained by Statler was “caused by the negligence of Plaintiff’s orthodontist during the period 2005 through 2007.”
Statler received a palatal expander in July of 2004 and braces were added in the spring of 2005.
By the fall of 2005, Statler was complaining of jaw/joint pain, and in 2006 she received an “upper nightguard appliance” to be worn when she slept. The nightguard did not help and Statler’s issued continued.
In March of 2007, Statler consulted another DDS, who concluded that Statler’s issues stemmed from the treatment she received from her original orthodontist, including her braces not being properly positioned.
The lawsuit also reveals that Statler’s surgery was in February of 2022, and at the time, “a current estimated cost of those procedures and subsequent rehabilitation care is $75,000.”
The lawsuit was eventually settled for an undisclosed sum and dismissed with prejudice.
Statler couldn’t walk after heat stroke
Statler used to be a very avid cyclist. In 2014, Statler was cycling “from Seattle to Anacortes then through Idaho to Glacier National Park in Montana” when she suffered a heat stroke that resulted in her not being able to walk!
Here’s Statler’s Instagram gallery from 2018 with photos and video of her recovery, followed by her caption:
Woo! It’s hot y’all! Especially here in Texas 🔥 For those of you that don’t know, 4 years ago I lost my ability to walk due to complications from heat stroke while cycling. I was rushed to the hospital where I had multiple seizures & was unable to balance enough to stand or walk for very long.
Thanks to the support of my family, team of physical therapists, doctors, & nurses, I’m not only alive but walking around just fine! I wish I’d known then what I know now: drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when sweating your bum in the sun! ☀️
Hope this summer is a safe one for everyone & please, please, please be smart 😉💧
