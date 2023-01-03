90 DAY FIANCE Michael Jessen sells foreclosed home for $1.395 million

Former 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen managed to close out another unfortunate chapter in his life just before the new year started. As we were the first to report, foreclosure proceedings were filed against Michael in July of 2021 after he stopped making payments less than a year after he purchased the house for $1,195,000 in July 0f 2019.
The foreclosure dragged out in court for more than 15 months, including the involvement of a mediator. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement, but the issue is now moot due to the fact that Michael sold the house!
According to county property records, Michael sold the house to a Florida couple for $1,395,000 on November 22. The sale was officially recorded on December 2. The mortgage company that had foreclosed on Michael Jessen filed a Release of Lis Pendens on December 23, freeing the property from foreclosure.
The final sale price was $80,000 less than when it was briefly listed for sale in January of 2022, and $400,00 less than the asking price when it was re-listed in July of 2022.
Despite the big drop from the July asking price, the final sales price was $200,000 higher than what Michael paid for the property in July of 2019. However, it’s very doubtful that the sale of the property was any sort of windfall for Michael Jessen.
As we previously reported, three separate civil lawsuits were filed against Michael in 2022 for unpaid credit card debt totaling just over $27,000. One of the suits was settled with a default judgment entered against Michael for $15,703.47. His first weekly payment of $35 is due January 30, 2023.
In addition to the credit card debt, there was a tax lien on Michael’s property for more than $10,000 filed in June of 2022.
Also, there is still a pending civil lawsuit against Michael Jessen filed by his first wife’s ex-husband, Sean Nasso. Sean is suing for damages after Michael’s tiny dog allegedly “viciously attacked” him on August 10, 2021. This was during the time that Sean and Sarah were still married and living in Michael’s house. (It would later be alleged that Sean and Michael’s then wife, Juliana Custodio, had an affair while living under the same roof.)
Property records indicate that Michael made a $250,000 down payment when he initially purchased the property, so hopefully the sale of the house does equate to him having at least a little bit of cash in his pocket.
Michael Jessen Says Goodbye To 2022
No one was more ready to see 2022 go than Michael Jessen! The year brought him a divorce, a renewed custody battle for his two children (who are now reportedly living with their mother in Michigan), continuing foreclosure proceedings, his ex-wife Juliana’s immediate rebound and baby, and no fewer than four civil lawsuits. Here’s Michael’s New Year’s message eagerly looking forward to 2023 as posted to Facebook and Instagram:
Anyone else wide awake at 4 AM thinking about the past year and ready to start the New Year’s celebrations now? Asking for a friend…. Oh, and btw, f*** you 2022…. Bye Felicia!! 👋👋😝🤬🍾🥂🎊🎉
Wishing everyone a very happy and safe New Years and looking forward to better times in 2023 🙏🙏♥️♥️☺️☺️
It’s unclear where Michael is currently living, or if he is living with his 90 Day Fiance co-star, Tania Maduro. However, the warranty deed for the property begins: “I, Michael Jessen, of Evansville, IN.” 🤔
