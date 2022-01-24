As we previously reported, 90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Michael Jessen’s $1 million-plus home in Connecticut is currently tied up in foreclosure proceedings. The case has a resolution plan date scheduled for January 27, but that plan may be moot because the property was listed for sale on Saturday.
The listing price for the home is $1,475,000. That is $280,000 more than Michael paid for it in July of 2019. However, the estimated value of the property according to Zillow is $1,659,700, so it will probably end up going for well over the asking price.
According to county records, Michael paid $250,000 down on the property. According to court documents in the foreclosure case, Michael stopped paying his mortgage payments in April of 2020, less than a year after buying the home.
On July 1, 2021, the mortgage lender filed a foreclosure complaint against Michael. In addition to foreclosing on the mortgage, the lender was also attempting to claim “immediate possession of the mortgaged premises.”
Michael filed a Foreclosure Mediation Request/Certificate on July 22. A week later, the court assigned the case to the Foreclosure Mediation Program. “The Foreclosure Mediation Program was established pursuant to P.A. 08-176 and its purpose is to assist homeowners and lenders achieve a mutually agreeable resolution to a mortgage foreclosure action through the mediation process,” explains the Connecticut Judicial Branch website.
Some details on the house:
Built in 1980
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
3,904 square feet
1.06 acres
Heated 2 bay garage
Elaborate deck/patio
Back yard abuts a HUGE park
Michael selling the property certainly seems like a very prudent thing to do. In addition to apparently not being able to afford the mortgage payments, Michael’s wife Juliana Custodio has left him and is currently expecting a child with her new boyfriend in Europe.
Michael’s ex-wife Sarah and her husband, Sean Naso, were living in the house with Michael and Juliana, but that no longer appears to be the case. It’s unclear if that is because of the recent report citing multiple inside sources claiming that Juliana cheated on Michael with Sean while they were all living in the home.
I do not know a lot about foreclosure mediation, but it would certainly seem to make sense that selling the property would be part of a deal amicable to both sides.
