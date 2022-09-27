We have an update on the foreclosure proceedings against 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen in regards to the $1.19 million house he purchased in 2019 that was featured prominently on the show.
From our initial post about the foreclosure:
90 Day Fiance fans will recall that Michael Jessen purchased a beautiful house in Connecticut in order to have more room for his two children and bride-to-be, Juliana. As we reported, the house sold in July of 2019 for $1,195,000 and Michael made a $250,000 down payment on a 30-year mortgage. That left him on the hook for $945,000.
According to court documents, Michael stopped paying his mortgage payments in April of 2020, less than a year after buying the home. On July 1, 2021, the mortgage lender filed a foreclosure complaint against Michael.
It has been more than a year and the foreclosure process is still ongoing. Michael and the lender were in mediation for most of the past year, including a very brief amount of time in which the property was listed for sale. However, the mediation was terminated on August 25.
Once the mediation was terminated, Michael’s attorney filed an answer and special defense on August 30. Here are the three points listed as Michael’s special defense in the document:
Essentially, Michael is arguing that he didn’t have or make enough money to afford the mortgage, and that fact should have been obvious to the bank/mortgage company. Thus, they never should have allowed him to take out the loan — and it’s their fault that they did. That doesn’t really seem like a great defense, but we will keep an eye on the case and continue to update. (According property records, Michael made a $250,000 down payment on the property, which was more than twenty percent. Of course, it isn’t clear how he got the money for the down payment.)
Sean Naso and Sarah Jessen divorce update
In case you were unaware, 2021 and 2022 have been terrible years for the entire Jessen family. Sarah and her husband, aspiring rapper Sean Naso, moved into with Michael and Juliana (in the large house he couldn’t afford) in the early part of the COVID pandemic. Sean and Juliana would later film a rap music video together and things reportedly got intimate between the two of them.
Juliana left for Europe on September 2, 2021 to do some modeling. She soon met another man and got pregnant. Juliana filed for divorce from Michael on Valentine’s Day, and the divorce was finalized on May 19. Juliana gave birth o a baby boy on July 19.
Meanwhile, Sean Naso filed for divorce from Sarah Jessen on March 21, 2022. There was a Judgment of Uncontested Dissolution filed on July 5. I believe that means the couple is officially divorced.
Sean and Sarah were also facing a civil lawsuit after Sean crashed Sarah’s Dodge 1500 truck into another vehicle in March of 2019. The lawsuit alleges that the driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries that included a concussion, whiplash, traumatic brain injury and a fractured wrist. There is no indication that Sarah was present at the time of the accident. She is named as a co-defendant because the truck was in her name.
Sarah and Sean offered the plaintiff $30,000 on July 15. The plaintiff withdrew the lawsuit on July 28.
That civil suit closed one year and one week after a default judgment was entered against Sarah for $34,606.17 in credit card debt on July 8, 2021. She was ordered to pay $35.00 per week starting on August 11, 2021.
