90 DAY FIANCÉ Mohamed and Yve arrest and divorce updates EXCLUSIVE

Last season on 90 Day Fiancé, massage therapist and girl squad member Yvette Arellano thought she found her Egyptian match made in heaven with Mohamed Abdelhamed. Unfortunately due in part to a texting cheating scandal, her marriage quickly fell apart. When Yve discovered Mohamed was texting other women, things quickly spiraled out of control in their household, leading to domestic violence charges being filed against Yve.
Despite prior assertions by her team that these charges against Yve would be dismissed and accusations that Mohamed is the “Amber Heard of immigrants,” Yve found herself back in court early last month. There was a bond arraignment hearing on September 6, at which point a pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 4.
As part of the discovery filing during yesterday’s conference, a list of some of the potential evidence was shared. According to online court records, that list includes “911 audio, 2 lapels, 22 images, 4 audio files, 1 av.” (I assume “av” means a file with audio and video?)
EXCLUSIVE UPDATE!
We’ve obtained copies of the court filings from Tuesday’s hearing. The prosecutor’s initial witness list includes Mohamed, the officer on the scene, the custodian of 911 records, and “any witnesses listed by the defendant.”
The Defendant’s Witness And Exhibit Disclosure had A LOT more information!
DEFENSE WITNESSES
1. Petitioner, Yvette Arellano
2. Victim, Mohamed Ahmed A. Mohamed
3. Any and all witnesses called, noticed, subpoenaed or disclosed by the Petitioner or Respondent.
4. The parties
5. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this witness and exhibit list.
DEFENSE EXHIBITS
1. Text correspondence between Defendant and Mohamed Mohamed;
2. Text correspondence between Friends of the Defendant, T***** G***** [female] and C***** A***** [female], and Mohamed Mohamed on August 15, 2022;
3. Defendant’s work schedule on August 15, 2022;
4. Text correspondence between Defendant’s mother, V***** N***** and Mohamed Mohamed;
5. Police report from August 2, 2022;
6. Correspondence from A***** J***** [text mistress] and Mohamed Mohamed;
7. Text correspondence from Mohamed Mohamed to friend, K***** H***** [female];
8. Correspondence notifying her [Yve?] of her imessage account being hacked on September 7, 2022;
9. Photos of client proving she is in bed on August 14, 2022, and at brunch on August 15, 2022;
10. Correspondence of missed call from Mohamed Mohamed to Defendant, on August 16, 2022; and
11. Any and all other exhibits on Petitioner’s exhibit list; and
12. Any and all documents entered as exhibits prior to the hearing.
**** END OF UPDATE ****
There is a new pre-trial conference scheduled for November 3.
In case you missed it, Yve was arrested on August 15 after a series of alleged incidents between her and Mohamed. We were the first to share the details from the criminal complaint with Mohamed’s allegations. Here are some excerpts:
By this time Yvette found out about [Mohamed’s texting mistress] and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone. He said they were in bed, and he was holding his cell phone, Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.
Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both her hands on each side of his face and said, “Can you feel that?” He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He said he packed his bags and left the residence.
Yve officially filed for divorce on September 21. There is currently no upcoming hearings scheduled.
It’s unclear how the divorce and the domestic violence charges filed against Yve will affect Mohamed’s chances of remaining in the United States. The case is similar to the first Mohamed to appear on 90 Day Fiance and his ex-wife Danielle Jbali, but Mohamed already had his green card when the couple split. That is not the case for Yve’s Mohamed.
We will continue to monitor the case and share any relevant updates.
Mary Krueger is a writer for Starcasm and 1/2 of Kiki and Kibbitz. You can contact Mary via IG @KikiandKibbitz or Twitter at @KikiKibbitz.