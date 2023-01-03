UNEXPECTED Matthew Blevins arrested for felony robbery & assault

Unexpected dad Matthew Blevins, who infamously got two different teen girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky. He is currently facing a felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor assault charge.
News of Matthew’s arrest appears to have first been reported on a Louisville mug shots Facebook group. Without the local group recognizing Matthew’s mug shot photo, his arrest may have completely flown under the radar due to what appears to be a typo in his booking information.
In screen caps taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections website, it appears as though Matthew’s last name was entered as just a right bracket character. That typo seems confirmed by VINE, which lists an alias for Matthew as “Matthew ].” Perhaps due to the typo, Matthew does not show up in the department’s online booking records.
Starcasm contacted the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections and confirmed that Matthew Blevins was booked on December 28. He posted his bond and was released on December 30. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 6.
According to Matthew’s booking information and court information, he is facing a felony count of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
We are still trying to get more information on the specific allegations against Matthew. Here are descriptions of the charges from the Kentucky statutes:
A person is guilty of robbery in the second degree when, in the course of committing theft, he or she uses or threatens the immediate use of physical force upon another person with intent to accomplish the theft.
A person is guilty of assault in the fourth degree when:
(a) He intentionally or wantonly causes physical injury to another person; or
(b) With recklessness he causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.
Second-degree robbery is a Class C felony “and carries a sentence of 5 – 10 years in prison,” according to CIR Legal. “It can also carry a fine of up to $10,000.00.”
Fourth-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a maximum fine of $500 and up to 12 months in jail.
#Unexpected couple Matthew & Hailey 2 continue to feud online as they both accuse each other of cheating & she gets a protective order. Get a full recap from the past 2 weeks, including a baby name reveal! (Will it be Matthew 2?) https://t.co/AUKBQ3aByZ pic.twitter.com/LqydUoavs5
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 11, 2020
Was Matthew Arrested Before?
Unexpected fans may recall that Hailey Tomlinson hinted at Matthew being arrested before when she talked about how they originally met. From our profile post on Matthew and Hailey 1:
Hailey Marie Tomlinson is from Louisville, Kentucky. Currently just 16 years old, Hailey was born December 27, 2002. She met her future boyfriend Matthew Blevins in late 2017 after he was released from being “locked up.” (Matthew doesn’t explain why he was locked up or where, and since he is a minor, those records would not be public.) Matthew was born in May of 2002 and is currently 17.
Hailey 1 and Matthew welcomed their daughter, Kinsley Marie Blevins, on April 9, 2019.
Matthew would later leave Hailey 1 for her best friend, Hailey Tilford — aka Hailey 2. Matthew and Hailey 2 shocked Unexpected fans when they confirmed during the Couples Tell All special that she was pregnant with his baby.
After numerous break ups and reconciliations, Hailey 2 eventually gave birth to son Levi Carter on April 2, 2020. Matthew was long gone and the two never got back together.
In what would be a not-so-shocking development, it appears as though expectant #Unexpected couple Matthew and Hailey 2 have broken up. ☹️ #TheirHeartsWillGoOn https://t.co/9Wa9BmnNnB pic.twitter.com/qGM4rjBytR
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 18, 2019
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com