Life After Lockup Brittany & Marcelino buy smaller house in Florida

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup stars Brittany and Marcelino Santiago have left Sin City behind in favor of the Sunshine State!
As we previously reported, the reality star couple upgraded their housing situation dramatically in late 2020. The Santiagos were previously living in a 1,739-square-foot house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that Marcelino purchased in early 2019 — which was months after Brittany’s release from prison. This was the house featured most often on the show.
Marcelino later sold that property and purchased a 2,791-square-foot home in December of 2020 for $425,000. The house featured 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms as well as a swimming pool!
It was great timing for a home purchase given that housing prices skyrocketed in 2021 and 2022. Marcelino took advantage of the hot market and sold the house in June of last year for $565,000, which was $140,000 more than what he paid for it just 18 months prior. Helping the “flip” profit margin was the fact that Brittany was the listing agent.
After pocketing the profit, Marcelino, Brittany, and their family packed up and moved to St. Cloud, Florida. In October of 2022 they purchased a brand new D.R. Horton home in a planned development that includes a community pool and gym.
The Florida house is a sizable downgrade from the Santiago’s previous digs in Vegas. The new house is 1,614 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and was purchased for $388,990. (The photo at the top of this post is not the actual house, but an image of the style of the house used for the listing.)
Why is Brittany still in Las Vegas so often?
The Santiagos may have moved to Florida, but Brittany Santiago’s social media posts over the past six months have included lots of photos and videos shot in Las Vegas. Brittany took to Facebook in November to explain:
I’ve noticed a lot of confusion in the comments on some of my posts and I realize a lot of that might have to do my lack of acknowledging the events of this previous season of Life After Lockup.
To clarify: Yes, I have moved and now reside in Central Florida, however I am still a licensed realtor in Nevada. I have been traveling back and forth for business (it’s only a 4hr flight)….
I will be obtaining my license here in Florida hopefully before the end of January 🤞
I did a quick search of licensed real estate agents in Florida and couldn’t find Brittany. That doesn’t mean she isn’t licensed there, just that I couldn’t find a record of it.
It’s unclear what Marcelino is doing for work. He says on the show that he is a professional gambler. That profession is feasible in a place like Las Vegas, but it would seem to be a bit more difficult in St. Cloud, Florida? Perhaps he is working mostly online? Or maybe he is like Brittany and taking frequent trips to Las Vegas?
We wish all the best to Brittany and Marcelino and the entire Santiago family on their new lives in Florida! And we look forward to catching up with all of them when the new season of Life After Lockup premieres on Friday, February 24!
