SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST premieres Jan 4 on FOX with all-star cast

A new reality competition series is coming to FOX and the cast includes some all-star favorites.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will put celebrities through rigorous physical challenges where the only way to leave is to give up.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
Premiering Wednesday, January 4 on FOX, the newest reality competition series will be pushing its cast to their limits.
The trailer for the show looks out of this world:
The description of what the famous ensemble (referred to as “recruits“) will be asked to do sounds nearly impossible for the average person, let alone a privileged celeb:
Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Celebrities from all genres take on — and try to survive — demanding training exercises led by directing staff agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the agents. Viewers see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience and revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character.
Meet the cast of Special Forces
A full cast list for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test can be found here.
Some notable reality stars who made the cut are Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore,
Teen Mom‘s favorite board certified Addictionologist Dr. Drew Pinsky,
and possibly the most shocking given the recent accusations against her, Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin.
Rounding out the reality stars for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, who told HollywoodLife Special Forces will show her in a “different light.”
Other “recruits” include Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B., Tyler Florence, Montell Jordan, Beverley Mitchell, Anthony Scaramucci, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd and Mike Piazza.
SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST premieres Jan 4 on FOX.
