Single Jana Duggar on vacay in Italy with siblings and gal pal Laura DeMaise

The Duggar family from TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are famous for marrying and having children young. However, eldest daughter Jana Duggar, 33, continues to buck that trend by remaining the only single Duggar offspring over the age of 22!
Denying several young men who attempted courtship with her, Duggar seems perfectly happy these days spending time with her female friends.
Jana Duggar dating history
Who Jana Duggar is dating is a question that’s always on the mind of fans of Counting On. We know that the Duggar family doesn’t take courtship lightly, so if Jana was officially side-hugging someone, the world would know.
Duggar has been linked to a few suitors in the past, including Bringing Up Bates hottie Lawson Bates and NFL star Tim Tebow. All the rumors have been denied, and it doesn’t seem like the reality star is interested in any of them.
Jana appears to be unbothered by the pressure to get married and have children, and she has found a gal pal with a similar mindset and a similar background… her fundie bestie, Laura DeMaise.
Who is Laura DeMaise?
Laura DeMaise has been a friend of the Duggar family for years.
The fundamentalist Christian has worked for the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles since 2013, but it looks like she does break one rule unexpectedly: modesty.
Listed as an “event planner” on Instagram, DeMaise helped with the supersize Duggar weddings of Joy Anna and Austin Forsyth, as well as Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.
Short-shorts wearing Laura DeMaise and Jana Duggar have their own fans, who “ship” the duo like a celebrity couple:
Since Jana is either not interested in traditional courtships, or is somehow able to keep those courtships out of the media spotlight, Laura is happy to be a stand in for videos and photos like this one with Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth:
Duggar and DeMaise in Italy
Jana Duggar is not linked romantically to anyone right now, and she seems completely unbothered by it. The former reality star is currently traipsing about Italy with some of her siblings, their partners, and Laura DeMaise.
Perhaps TLC should consider giving Jana Duggar and Laura DeMaise their own spin-off series? May we suggest the title Single Fundies Take Italy?
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com