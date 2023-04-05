LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD Is Zach Roloff a “dwarf breeder?”

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is always being asked about his children’s dwarfism, and in a clip from the TLC reality series he confirms whether or not he is able to have “average sized” children with wife Tori Roloff.
Little People Big World
Little People, Big World (LPBW) is a series from TLC that has followed the Roloff family since 2006.
Over the course of 24 seasons, we have gotten to know the Roloff’s – 3 of which are “average height” and 3 of which are “little.”
In season 10, Zachary Roloff, who has achondroplasia dwarfism, meets “average sized” Tori Roloff and the two fall in love.
Their wedding, featured on the reality show in 2015, ushered in a new “generation” of LPBW, which now focuses as much on the kids lives as well as their parents, Amy and Matt.
The Zachary Roloff family
Zach and Tori Roloff have had 3 children since getting married 7 years ago. Jackson Kyle, now 5, Lilah Ray, 3, and newest edition Josiah Luke who will be celebrating his first birthday on April 30, 2023.
All of Zachary Roloff’s children have dwarfism, a topic that fans are always curious about. Used to being asked intrusive questions about their status, the Roloff’s have said they try to make their kids diagnoses “no big deal.”
@usweekly
Zach and Tori Roloff reveal son Josiah has Achondroplasia #lpbw #TLC #roloff #rolofffarms #realitytv #littlepeoplebigworld
In a clip from Little People, Big World, Zach opens up about whether or not he is able to have “average sized” children with his wife… finally answering the question nosey fans have been curious about for years.
Dwarf Breeder
In this video, Roloff explains what doctors have told him about what his future kids could look like.
Zach explains:
Our doctor has a theory I could have a gene that basically says every single one of my kids will be dwarves. I’m a dwarf breeder. I’m not a bad specimen of a dwarf (laughs) so it’s not the end of the world.
That answers that! According to genetics, it’s likely that Zach and Tori Roloff will always have dwarf children if they continue to reproduce!
At least now fans can stop asking…
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com