Jinger Duggar doesn’t ‘trust’ brother Josh; calls him a liar, hypocrite in memoir

The day is finally here! Jinger Duggar-Vuolo’s tell-all memoir Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear is now available.
As people get their hands on their copies, tons of information is already coming out about the tea Jinger is spilling… and it certainly doesn’t sound good for her shamed brother Josh Duggar.
Becoming Free Indeed
Jinger Duggar, who now goes by ‘Jinger Vuolo’ after marriage has a lot of insider information when it comes to her famous family.
The Duggar’s, made famous from TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, have always had an air of mystery about them, due to their Christian Fundamentalist beliefs.
Jinger Vuolo is ready to blow the lid off her notable family’s secrets and tell what it was really like growing up in the gigantic, conservative brood.
While she may hold back when it comes to other things, one topic she isn’t shying away from is her disgraced brother, child pornography recipient Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar incarcerated
Josh Duggar is currently serving a 12+ year prison sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography. Despite his plan to attempt an appeal, it’s likely Duggar will be incarcerated for a while.
Jinger Duggar-Vuolo admits she hasn’t spoken to her brother in two years, which makes sense with the timeline. Vuolo immediately cut ties with Josh once the heat was on.
Currently living in Los Angeles, Vuolo is nowhere near the Dallas, Texas prison where her brother resides. Though it turns out his wife Anna has been frequently visiting him, it appears she is the only one from the Duggar family to do so.
Jinger Duggar doesn’t trust her brother
In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger explains thoroughly that her and her brother Josh have severed ties.
While the Christian in her is forced to forgive him, Duggar makes it very clear she has no trust for her bother:
Forgiveness and trust are two different things.
Duggar goes a step further, acknowledging that her brother Josh was ‘living a lie.’ The former reality star compares her brother’s “hypocrisy” to that of Bill Gothard, leader of the IBLP.
While he looked the part in so many ways, the true Josh appears to be much different. He was living a lie. Even though he claimed to follow Jesus, his actions gave no evidence of a true love for the Lord, a heart changed by the gospel.
If this is just the beginning of the tea Jinger spilled in her memoir, we can’t wait for the rest of the gossip to be leaked!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com