Duggar sparks pro-choice debate; did Jessa Seewald have an abortion?

Jessa Seewald has been in the news quite a bit lately. The Counting On star tragically suffered a miscarriage with baby #5 and the announcement has gotten her more attention than she expected.
Liberal activists and members of the pro-life movement are battling it out on Jessa’s behalf, using her D&C as an excuse to debate abortion.
Jessa Duggar Seewald announced this week that she tragically miscarried who was to be her fifth child with husband Ben Seewald.
In a YouTube video titled Heartbreak Over the Holidays Jessa tells her kids about the baby and then finds out that it had lost its heartbeat.
Many surprising things were revealed in the video, including Seewald’s uncharacteristic stance on birth control.
Did Jessa Seewald have an abortion?
Just because the Duggar daughter shared a liberal stance on birth control does NOT mean she is crossing aisle any time soon. In an unexpected turn of events this miscarriage has sparked a debate between the pro-life movement and those arguing that Jessa, in so many words, had an abortion.
That Duggar girl getting an abortion is on brand. No abortion is acceptable until you need one huh?
Dilation and curettage, or D&C, is often performed after a baby dies in the womb. Conservatives are arguing that the loss has already occurred so it is not considered ‘murder’… their defining aspect of an ‘abortion.’
Medical professionals and leftists are arguing semantics. The procedure is under the umbrella of abortion, and it is also considered inexcusable by the right if not used for an emergency to save the mother’s life. The procedure clears the uterine lining of tissue that one resided in it.
I wish everyone had access to the kind of post-miscarriage dilation & curettage (D&C) procedure that Jessa Duggar had. You know, the thing her people consider abortion and have banned in several states.
In the post below shared by Jessa, she makes her views known – we thought the “shut up” was aggressive for the Counting On star… so we guess she REALLY means business!
A D&C after a miscarriage is not an abortion and is not restricted in any way by any new pro-life laws in any state. Unless you can cite the exact line in the exact law that bans miscarriage care, shut up with your fearmongering propaganda.
In her own words, Jessa Duggar explained why she didn’t believe she had an abortion, saying she didn’t “purposely destroy anything.”
Do you think Jessa Duggar Seewald purposely had an abortion or do you think her procedure was involuntary after a tragic loss?
