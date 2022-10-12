Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo buy $830,000 house in Los Angeles PHOTOS

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles, California in 2019. Since then, the Counting On stars have been renting property associated with their church. Not anymore!
After 3 years in LA, the “rebel” Duggar and her husband have finally purchased a home of their own. While some fans had speculated if they would move back to Loredo, TX or Jinger’s home state of Arkansas to raise daughters Felicity and Evangeline, it looks like the Vuolo family is staying put.
The couple made this announcement together on their YouTube page. In a 14-min video posted on October 6th, the couple explained why they were moving and how excited they were for this milestone.
A sleeveless Duggar and her bearded “babe” explain:
The house had only been listed for 55 minutes when the couple snatched it up. They claim they weren’t even looking to purchase yet, but that divine intervention had a way of making it happen.
We thought maybe we would buy within the next year or so, so Jeremy was like, ‘OK, well maybe we should just go look at it, what do you think?’ And so I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ The next day, we looked at it, and we knew that it was the perfect house for us.
The house is extravagant, closing at nearly a million dollars. The deed record obtained by The U.S. Sun, shows the couple purchased the five bedroom home for $830,000 on Sept. 9, 2022.
The newly-renovated, 1,832-square-foot property has new hardwood floors and a very cool sheltered backyard porch decked out with an included picnic table and pizza oven.
The main level includes an open floor plan which is very modern, and yet, very “Duggar” with its large living space, kitchen and dining area. There’s also a bathroom, space for Jeremy’s books, and something typically un-Duggar: room for an in-home gym.
We can only assume Jinger will be doing her workouts in pants.
Is sister Jessa jealous of their new digs? This one turns out to just be a rumor. Seewald responded to photos in the Instagram comments section writing: “Y’all are the cutest!”
Seems like everyone is happy for the Vuolos! Follow their YouTube Channel for more.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com