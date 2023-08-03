THE KARDASHIANS Khloe Kardashian’s son Tatum turns 1 with extravagant party

The Kardashians on Hulu star Khloe Kardashian’s son Tatum Thompson turned 1 with an extravagant outer space themed party.
Find out who was there, and see the photos below:
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is a mom, a mogul, and a reality star. Currently she can be seen on Hulu’s The Kardashians. She is also the founder and CEO of the size-inclusive brand Good American which offers swimwear, denim, and activewear in sizes 00-32.
Mother to two children with NBA star Tristan Thompson, her daughter True is currently 5 years old, while her son Tatum, born via surrogate, just recently celebrated his 1st birthday.
Tatum Thompson
Tatum Thompson is the 2nd child of Khloe Kardashian and the 4th child of Tristan Thompson.
Tatum was conceived with the help of a surrogate while Tristan was having another son, Theo, with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Khloe was unaware of this at the time.
Though they claim they are not together, the Kardashian family has been embracing Tristan as one of their own… rallying for him when he suffered the loss of his mother in early 2023, and cheering for him at several LA Lakers basketball games.
A Kardashian-sized 1st birthday party
Tatum celebrated his first birthday the only way the family knows how – with a HUGE party planned by Mindy Weiss. The food was provided by the famed Chef K, and a craft station was set up by Little Artist Party.
A HUGE cake/dessert table was thanks to CAKE designer cake co.
To drive the outer space theme home was balloons, helmets and jet packs (!!) provided by Wild Child Party.
Present at the event were Tatum’s parents Tristan and Khloe, sister True, grandmother Kris Jenner, and many others. A pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended, as well as her husband blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
In other photos we see appearances by North West, CiCi Bussey, Savas Oguz, Corey Gamble, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and more friends and employees of Khloe Kardashian.
We think this party looked like a space fantasy and hope we get an invite to the next big Kardashian event! Happy Birthday, Tatum!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com