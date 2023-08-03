SOUTHERN CHARM Season 9 explosive preview – did Austen sleep with Shep’s gf?

The preview has dropped for season 9 of Bravo’s Southern Charm. Watch the explosive sneak peak here featuring Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and more…
Did Austen sleep with Shep’s (ex?) girlfriend?
Southern Charm
Southern Charm is a Bravo reality show that is about to air its 9th season. First premiered in 2014, the series follows the elite of Charleston, South Carolina through the ups and downs of their lives.
Members of the notoriously closed society unlock the gates of their centuries-old homes for a real-life look at how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives.
Season 9 is set to star OG cast members Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and Patricia Altschul, along with newcomer favorites Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, and Leva Bonaparte.
Shep’s ex Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, and Marcie Hobbs will also play a role in the season as is shown in the trailer.
Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas Rodrigo Reyes are new faces giving the Charmers a run for their money.
Watch the new Southern Charm trailer
The preview for the season dropped today and it looks more explosive than ever. Watch the sneak peak video on YouTube below:
What to expect from season 9
From what we can tell, a big storyline this season will be centered around whether or not Austen Kroll hooked up with Taylor Ann Green. Austen’s ex Madison LeCroy (slated to be the “villain” given Kathryn Dennis’ departure) asks him point blank: “Did you f*ck Taylor or not?”
Taylor claims to never have hooked up with Kroll, but juicy details come out later when Patricia Altschul mentions nude photographs sent to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith.
A cast trip to Jamaica seems to take place – a somewhat first for the series, who has seen the cast travel to local islands but never abroad.
The sneak peak seems to tease that newlywed Madison LeCroy could be pregnant, but later we see her drunk so we guess the jury is out!
Exactingly, Paige DeSorbo from Summer House shows up as a cameo as she is currently dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover. The conversation inevitably leads to their future – a hot topic they discussed when he was a part of her show earlier this year.
Southern Charm will premiere on Bravo and Peacock September 14, 2023.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com