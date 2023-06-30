THE KARDASHIANS Kourtney Kardashian changed her entire name

The eldest Kar-Jenner sister posted her updated credentials from the DMV and let the world know she’s no longer Kourtney Mary Kardashian.
See her new name and the historical reason behind it.
Kourtney Mary Kardashian
Kourtney Mary Kardashian is the oldest Kardashian child of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. Her middle name of Mary is after her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, who is often featured on their reality series’ Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.
Born April 18, 1979 the star is now 44 years young and looking better than ever.
First known for her tremulous relationship with Scott Disick, Kardashian has since linked up with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to show us an entirely different side of her personality.
Kourtney marries Travis
Kourtney and Travis Barker had 3 ceremonies to tie the knot in 2022. Their second wedding at an LA courthouse officially sealed the deal, legally making them man and wife.
The pair share 5 children between them: Mason, Penelope, and Reign along with Landon and Alabama Barker. Barker also claims a step child from his first marriage to Shanna Moakler, Atiana De La Hoya.
Currently pregnant, the rock star couple just announced they’re having a baby boy later this year. Kourtney is glowing as a pregnant mom.
A Kardashian name change
This week Kourtney posted her updated drivers license information from the DMV and immediately fans noticed her name is completely different. (Plus her photo is sooo good. Do we think she brought glam with her like sister Kim Kardashian did?)
Now officially Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kourt has dropped her middle name and exchanged it for her last. She is also now officially a Barker, likely wanting to share the same last name with her upcoming son. (Her current children are all Disicks…)
The Kardashians star posted this as an explanation for the change – explaining that this has been a common practice throughout history.
She isn’t the first Kardashian to go through a legal name change this year – sister Kylie Jenner changed her son Wolf Webster’s name to Aire late last month.
