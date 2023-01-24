Who is Kourney Kardashian’s personal vegan ‘Chef K?’ Copy her famous matcha cookies recipe.

If you follow the Kardashians, you’ve likely seen reference to “Chef K.” Chef K has been busy, especially at Kourtney’s house!
The LA based chef makes Kourtney and Travis Barker exclusively vegan meals all the time, leading some fans to judge the way Mrs. Barker “flashes her wealth.”
Is Chef K only a vegan chef? Who else does she cook for? and HOW do we make her famous matcha cookies?
Chef K from LA
Khristianne Uy is well known in Hollywood. Operating as “Chef K,” the personal chef is busy these days “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”
Having worked for the famous family for nearly five years, Uy praises herself for being “a tattooed, lesbian Filipina running the kitchen.”
She has cooked for the entire Kardashian family, but seems to be at Kourtney’s the most… causing some fans to throw shade.
Despite the drama, Uy is earning quite a name for herself. Two months after joining TikTok, Chef K, 40, has amassed over 100,000 followers.
Is Chef K exclusively vegan
While Khristianne Uy is cooking exclusively vegan for the Barker’s, she is NOT limited to just fruits and veggies.
The celebrity chef has many carnivorous specialties, including BBQ ribs which she used to make for The Jonas Brothers!
According to Chef K, she’s cooked plenty of meat for the Kardashians, it’s just all about knowing who wants what:
Travis and Kourtney are vegan and gluten-free, Khloé only eats white meat, Kendall doesn’t like spicy food, Scott Disick is dairy-free, Kim watches her calories… and so on. I can really go crazy and make every single thing across the board, so everyone has four options. Which I’ve done many, many times.
She also frequently makes Kylie Jenner her famous Sesame Chicken Salad, which sounds SO DELICIOUS.
Here’s a video of Chef K doing her thing in Jenner’s gigantic kitchen.
Chef K’s other endeavors
Chef K doesn’t only work for the Kardashian family. Turns out, Uy has made her rounds in many famous celebrities kitchens!
Having cooked for clients like Charlize Theron, James Cameron, Ryan Seacrest, Sean Combs and Charlie Sheen, she has a very impressive resume of cooking both vegan and carnivore meals.
Famous Kardashian matcha cookies recipe
We’ve got Chef K’s famous matcha cookies recipe, the one so delicious it was adopted by Poosh!
