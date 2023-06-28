Rob Kardashian posts rare new photo on Khloe Kardashian’s birthday

Dozens of celebs wished The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday on Instagram. Her brother Rob came out of the woodwork with a rare new photo to celebrate.
The Kardashians
The Kardashian family has been in the spotlight since their first reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007. It was then the world was introduced to “momager” Kris Jenner and her kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.
KUWTK ended after 20 seasons and the family went on a brief hiatus. Never wandering too far from the spotlight, the ‘krew’ has returned on Hulu… starring on The Kardashians, now in its 3rd season.
In the beginning of KUWTK Rob Kardashian was a popular figure, even showcasing his relationship with then-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon. Rob suffered from self esteem issues and rumored drug abuse which led him to stop filming for the series and go into hiding.
Khloe and Rob
Khloe and Rob are arguably the closest siblings, as Rob lived with Khloe during a brief time while she was married to NBA star Lamar Odom. Kardashian was frequently featured on their reality series Khloe & Lamar which ran for 2 seasons starting in 2011.
During that time Khloe saw a lot of “dark” things happen with Lamar’s drug abuse and cheating, and rumor has it that it really messed with Rob’s head.
The pair are 3 years apart and Khloe has often been a caretaker for Rob. Now it appears she’s been taking on the same role for his daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-Blac Chyna.
Rob says Happy Birthday
In a rare post on social media, the elusive Rob Kardashian has come out of hiding to post his admiration for his sister Khloe.
In a long post accompanied by this recent looking photo, the younger brother makes his appreciation known:
@robkardashianofficial Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈
Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you 🤞🤞🤞💙😍💘💘🍹🍹😛🏄♂️🍻🥵🥰🏆🧚♀️🦈🎾💪😈 happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂🎉
Khloe, 39, responded to Rob in the sweetest way, saying:
@khloekardashian My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat.
