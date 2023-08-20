Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Khadijah Haqq divorcing Bobby McCray after 13 years

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian’s bestie is getting a divorce. Khadijah Haqq and her husband Bobby McCray are separating after 13 years of marriage and 4 children.
Keep reading for Haqq’s emotional statement…
Who is Khadijah Haqq?
Khadijah Haqq is the twin sister of Malika Haqq and the best friend of Khloe Kardashian, star of The Kardashians on Hulu.
Though she’s appeared on most of Khloe’s reality shows, many don’t know she’s actually an actress in her own right: she starred as Penny Lent in the 2005 Disney superhero film Sky High.
Khadijah was also the star of Dash Dolls in 2015, the docu-series that followed employees of the Kardashian’s retail store Dash.
Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray timeline
Haqq and McCray met in a nightclub and tied the knot in July 2010, right around the time Keeping Up with the Kardashians was hitting its peak.
They share children Christian Louis, 12, Celine Amelia, 9, and Kapri Naomi, 2. McCray also has a child from a previous relationship.
Telling Kin’s podcast Side by Side,
I was very attracted to his stature and the fact that he’s this 6’7″ at the time, 260 [lbs.], large, Black, adorable man. And he would put on tights every Sunday and cleats and crack quarterbacks for a living. I thought that was amazing.
Haqq-McCray divorce announcement
In a sad announcement on Instagram, Haqq let everyone know that she was separating from her husband, NFL star Bobby McCray.
Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it’s best we move forward separately. I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy – but so that we go about our lives with honesty at to begin the journey of co-parenting. I’m so grateful for my incredible support system.
