Tristan Thompson’s mother dies; Kim, Kris, Khloe Kardashian to attend funeral

Tristan Thompson has lost his mother. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack in her home in early January 2023.
Despite the fact that Thompson has cheated on her several times, ex Khloe Kardashian showed grace and flew to Canada to be by his side.
Now we are hearing that several members of the Kardashian family will be in attendance for Andrea’s Toronto funeral planned for later this week.
Khloe and Tristan’s timeline
Before The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson was best known for playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After he began dating Khloe Kardashian in September 2016 however, he became a household name for another reason.
Tristan first appeared on her family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2017.
Shortly after Khloe announced her first pregnancy with Thompson, cheating rumors began to swirl.
Since then he has had so much drama, everything from publicly crossing the line with Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods, to impregnating another woman while continuing his family planning with Khloe.
Despite the scandals, these two always find their way back. Especially in times when they need each other.
Andrea Thompson dies
Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, was close to Khloe’s family.
Featured in many photos at events with the famous ‘krew’, it’s clear True Thompson’s Grandmother was accepted into the Kardashian inner circle.
When news broke that Andrea had passed away, Khloe (and surprisingly, Kim) Kardashian rushed to his side.
Kardashians and empathy
While the famous family has their fair share of critics, this outpouring of support for Tristan is not the first time Khloe has shown incredible empathy towards someone who may or may not deserve it.
In 2016, Lamar Odom overdosed on drugs at a Las Vegas brothel and slipped into a coma his doctors said he would never recover from.
Despite the fact that Khloe had recently filed for divorce, she ended up spending several months in the hospital with her ex-husband while he fought for his life.
Similar to Tristan, Lamar was a cheater. Looks like if the Kardashian’s are consistent on anything it’s putting family above the pettiness.
The famous sisters came home from comforting Tristan in Canada on Monday, but plan to return to Toronto with Matriarch Kris Jenner, for the funeral later this week.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com