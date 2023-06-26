Kourtney, Travis Barker announce baby’s gender; how many kids do they share?

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are having a baby! The gender has just been revealed and the results are exciting!
How many kids do the couple now share? Find out here!
Kravis
The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is happier than ever and we love to see it. After dating blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a few years, the pair finally tied the knot in not one but THREE wedding ceremonies.
All of which were caught on camera, the pair got married first in Las Vegas in a drunken escapade officiated by an Elvis impersonator. It later came out that this event was not legally binding because they were unable to obtain a marriage certificate at the time.
Later the couple had a gorgeous, intimate courthouse wedding where they finally sealed the deal officially.
Lastly, they headed to Portofino, Italy with a HUGE group of their friends and family, to celebrate at Domenico Dolce’s villa… which has led to a few arguments with her siblings.
Kourtney and Travis gender reveal
Kourtney and Travis tried many rounds of IVF in order to have a baby. They even went through natural cleanses and seemingly did everything they could.
Kardashian announced on June 16th, 2023 at a blink-182 concert that their efforts were finally successful… the pair are expecting a baby!
Wasting no time, they couple, lovingly referred to as “Kravis” held a gender reveal party to announce the sex of baby Barker. After a drum roll from their rocker dad, the sky was filled with blue confetti, signaling that their baby-to-be was in fact a BOY.
How many kids to the Barkers have?
This will be the first child for Kourtney and Travis together, but both partners have been parents for a while. How many kids do they share?
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has 3 kids from her previous long term relationship with fan-favorite Scott Disick. Mason Dash, Kourtney’s eldest, is now 13 years old! (Dang!) Penelope Scotland, the pairs only daughter, is 10 and has future influencer written all over her.
Kardashian’s baby boy, Reign Aston is currently 8 years old.
Travis Barker has a few kids of his own that he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The couple was married from 2004-2008.
Son Landon Asher, born in 2003, is following in dads footsteps and pursing a career in music. He was featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s track “die in California.”
Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella, is also musically inclined… releasing a rap track on her TikTok page that is garnering her much attention. She was born in 2005.
Barker also claims Moakler’s daughter from a previous marriage, Atiana De La Hoya, as his own.
It appears that this is one big happy blended family, as Barker’s children have spoken out that they love Kourtney as a step mom. Baby Boy Barker will be welcomed with open arms sometime later this year.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com