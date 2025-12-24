Love During Lockup Season 3 Inmate Chart with updates

In this installment of Starcasm’s Love After Lockup inmate charts series, we’re tackling the inmates (and more) from the third season of Love During Lockup.

This chart post is a bit unique because it includes two cast members who technically weren’t the inmates in their relationships.

Kerok met fiancée Britney while both were incarcerated. Britney was in prison for felony armed robbery. She had not been out of prison long when she started filming for Love During Lockup Season 3, and she still had ten years left on her probation.

Given Britney’s criminal history, and the fact that she was in prison with Kerok, she has been included in the chart.

Speaking of criminal history, Keith Collier’s wife LaTisha Collier may have a longer rap sheet than anyone else in the cast!

LaTisha was convicted of multiple felonies prior to meeting HER HUSSSBAND Keith and filming for Love During Lockup. And LaTisha’s run-ins with the law continued after she started filming for the show. For that reason, she is also included.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP SEASON 3 INMATE UPDATES

ASONTA PASSED AWAY IN 2023

Love During Lockup Season 3 cast member Asonta Gholston died after being involved in a car crash on September 1, 2023. Asonta, who was the love interest of Raneka Hayes on the show, was just 33 years old.

Asonta’s obituary:

Lacitrus Asonta Dubose Gholston was born July 9, 1990, to Lyshanda Kenester Dubose and Wade Cameron Hunter in Toccoa, GA. At a very young age, he joined Trinity CME Church of Toccoa, Georgia. On September 1, 2023, Lacitrus entered eternal rest. Lacitrus was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Shirley Colbert Hunter and adoptive mother, Katherine Gholston. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, two sons, Janareon and Kewonta Riley, both of Toccoa: his mother, Lynshanda K. Dubose of Atlanta, GA and father, Wade C. Hunter of Toccoa, GA Eight brothers: Arsenio Hunter of Seneca, SC, and Cameron Hunter of Toccoa, GA; Defarrell Hunter, Ikell Hunter, Damarian Flentall, Montavious Whitfield, Broadus Blackwell, and Jeremiah Hunter of Toccoa, GA Three Sisters: Karri Hunter, M’Naijah Hunter, and Zykeyia Hunter of Toccoa, GA, grandfather, Hick Hunter, Westminster, SC; His loving grandmother, Mary Dubose Watson, uncle, Antonio Dubose, precious aunts, Qwiana Dubose, Ajia Wilson, of Toccoa, GA, and Destiny Wilson of Anderson, SC.; Best friend, Daniel Blasco and very special friend, Misty Caudell, both of Toccoa, GA; and Toddrick Hightower, Godchild. He leaves a host of grieving relatives and friends.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP CHRIS CHIPPS UPDATE

While filming for Love During Lockup, Christopher “Chris” Chipps was serving a 32-year prison sentence for burglary and identity theft.

Chris was already pseudo-famous prior to being on WE TV thanks to his wife, Jade Chipps, who went viral with her social media photos and videos posing with a life-size cardboard cut out of Chris.

Love During Lockup viewers will likely remember Chris as the inmate of Native American descent who bought lavish gifts for Jade while incarcerated — including multiple houses and vehicles.

November 21, 2024 – Chris Chipps is released from prison after serving 10 1/2 years of a 32-year prison sentence. He relocates to Florida to live with his wife Jade in the house he bought while incarcerated.

September 17, 2025 – Jade Chipps gives birth to a baby boy named Ozzy Jaz Chipps.

November 23, 2025 – Chris Chipps is arrested for DUI after he “nearly hit” his daughter while she was trying to stop him from driving.

November 24, 2025 – Jade posts Chris’s bond and he is released.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP INMATE JAKE UPDATE

30-year-old Jake went to prison for robbery, burglary, and marijuana possession when he was a teenager. Unfortunately, he still had a lot of time left on his prison sentence while filming for Love During Lockup.

Jake’s girlfriend Savannah was helping with an appeal in hopes of getting Jake out a little sooner. How did that work out? Not well.

According to Iowa prison records, Jake is still incarcerated at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility as of December 23, 2025.

Jake’s TDD (Tentative Discharge Date) is listed as July 25, 2034. Jake’s tentative parole review date is in September of 2028.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP ANDY’S BRITTNEY UPDATE

Brittney dated Andy on Love During Lockup, and their relationship seemed doomed form the day she got out. However, it does appear they managed to repair things and stay together. I could find no evidence that they have split.

Researching Brittney’s jail and court records is an absolute nightmare. She uses three different last names and the court cases I found used multiple spellings for her first name. It also appears she spent time in Alabama. That being said, I will share the information I was able to find.

Brittney has had some legal issues after getting out of prison, but it all appears to be from incidents that occurred before and during her incarceration.

There was a meth possession charge filed against Brittney with an offense date of September 9, 2020. There was also a charge of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution from an incident in October of 2021.

In January of 2022, Brittney filed a defendant’s motion to solve pending charges, accusations, or detainers. An indictment was filed in the penitentiary violence case a month later. The court was slow to respond in the meth possession case, but new docket entries showed up in April of 2024.

Brittney failed to appear at her arraignment in the meth possession case and a warrant was issued for her arrest. (See the timeline below.)

Eventually, both of Brittney’s pending criminal cases would be resolved from a single plea arrangement in which she pleaded guilty to the penitentiary violence charge. As part of the agreement, the meth possession charge was not prosecuted.

May 3, 2024 – A bench warrant for Brittney’s arrest was issued after she failed to appear for her arraignment in the meth possession case on April 30, 2024.

September 10, 2024 – Brittney is arrested in Floyd County, Georgia on an outstanding warrant from Gilmer County.

November 5, 2024 – Brittney pleads guilty to unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution. As a result of the plea deal, prosecutor’s dropped the meth possession case. Brittney was sentenced to five years of probation and 40 hours of community service. She was also fined.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP INMATE KEROK UPDATE

Kerok gets a HUGE shout out for being the only inmate from Love During Lockup season 3 who was released from prison and hasn’t been back behind bars. Or, at least, I couldn’t find evidence of him being arrested again.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP KEROK’S BRITNEY UPDATE

As mentioned above, Britney and Kerok met while they were both in prison together. Britney was serving prison time for armed robbery at the time. While filming for Love During Lockup, Britney had just begun her 10-year probation period.

Want to know more about Britney's arrest and sentence? Here are the details: https://t.co/Ebdin53LIB#LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 19, 2024

Britney has a red X on the chart, meaning she did get arrested again. However, it’s about the least serious red X imaginable.

September 28, 2023 – Britney is booked into the Henrico County Jail in Virginia stemming from a December, 2022 speeding ticket for going 96 mph in a 65 mph zone as well as improper/erratic lane change. She was released the same day.

Britney was so far over the speed limit it was categorized as a misdemeanor offense. She was found guilty and was given a 30-day jail sentence with 29 days suspended. I assume that was why she had to be booked. She was also fined.

Luckily for Britney, there is no evidence the misdemeanor triggered a parole violation.

#LoveAfterLockup LaTisha Collier AND her husband Keith Collier were arrested on drug charges today 🤦🏻‍♀️ Starcasm has exclusive arrest details, which include a confidential source for the police and LaTisha's bedside "cookie" box. #LifeAfterLockup LINK: https://t.co/uZpW2wYH5R pic.twitter.com/UixBZZlBHj — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 6, 2025

LOVE DURING LOCKUP INMATE KEITH COLLIER UPDATE

LaTisha’s HUSSSBAND Keith Collier seemed sincere about wanting to avoid going back to prison after serving the majority of a 14-year prison sentence on federal drug charges. Unfortunately, he allegedly went right back to selling drugs.

Keith’s new arrests are particularly concerning because he is currently still on US Probation through the Central District of Illinois.

September, 2024 – Keith Collier is released from federal prison. He moves into a residential reentry management center (halfway house) in Kansas City, Kansas.

[I’m not sure when Keith was released from the halfway house and was able to move in with LaTisha in Iowa.]

November 6, 2025 – Keith Collier and LaTisha Collier are both arrested on drug charges. Keith was allegedly recorded selling marijuana to a confidential police source. Police found more marijuana on his person when he was arrested.

November 8, 2025 – Keith’s bond is reduced and he is able to bond out.

November 21, 2025 – Keith is arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. This time, Keith was allegedly recorded selling K2 to a confidential police source. The alleged transaction took place in October of 2025 — prior to Keith’s arrest on November 6. Keith bonded out the same day.

#LoveDuringLockup LaTisha Collier was arrested for felony theft yesterday. Yes, it does involve her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business 🤦🏻‍♀️ #LoveAfterLockup EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: https://t.co/n9IpWYgQFO — Starcasm (@starcasm) April 24, 2024

LOVE DURING LOCKUP LATISHA COLLIER ARRESTS

LaTisha Collier takes great pride in calling herself the “stiletto-wearing felon.” As Starcasm was the first to report, LaTisha had multiple felony convictions prior to filming for Love During Lockup.

Since making her WE TV debut, LaTisha has managed to pile up numerous criminal charges, including multiple felonies. I won’t even go into all of the bankruptcies, evictions, and more in this article — unless one of those results in an actual arrest.

April 23, 2024 – LaTisha collier is arrested for felony theft. The charge stems from allegations that she offered tax services via Boss Tax and Accounting Services to a client and accepted payment for taxes that the client owed, but then kept the money and never paid off the tax bills. LaTisha bonded out right away.

August 9, 2025 – LaTisha is arrested and charged with felony forgery, felony identity theft, driving with no insurance, and driving with no registration. According to court documents, LaTisha allegedly rented a house using the name and information of a client of her tax business. LaTisha posted her bond and was released.

November 6, 2025 – LaTisha Collier is arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession after police found her personal stash executing a search warrant after Keith’s drug arrest the same day. LaTisha posted her bond and was released.

