LIFE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier arrested for multiple felonies

Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup star LaTisha Collier is back in jail in Iowa and facing new felony charges.

According to jail records, LaTisha was arrested on Saturday, August 9 on the following charges:

• Felony Forgery

• Felony Identity Theft (Over $1,000)

• Misdemeanor Driving With No Insurance

• Misdemeanor No Registration

Jail records indicate the offense date for each of the charges was the same day LaTisha was arrested – Saturday, August 9, 2025.

LaTisha is in the custody of the Scott County Jail in her hometown of Davenport, Iowa. She is being held on $40,000 bond.

The arrest happened on a Saturday so there are no court filings yet.

UPDATE – There was a court filing prior to LaTisha’s arrest, which resulted in a warrant being issued on August 5. The dockets from that case indicate LaTisha has been charged with identity theft over $10,000, not $1,000. The filing also indicates the offense date was in August of 2024. We should know more once courts open up on Monday, so stay tuned.

UPDATE – Click here for details on LaTisha’s new charges, which look to be the result of her taking advantage of another former client of her tax business.

LaTisha Collier bonded out earlier today. She later went live on FB and said the judge lowered her bond from $40,000 cash only to $10,000. She said Keith picked her up from jail, but she didn't mention if he rented a limo. #LifeAfterLockup STORY LINK: https://t.co/6965gNVKWd pic.twitter.com/PhoKWELHTK — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 10, 2025

LATISHA COLLIER STILL FACING FELONY THEFT CHARGE

LaTisha Collier’s latest arrest comes while she is still waiting to go to trial for a felony theft charge she caught in April of 2024.

As Starcasm was the first to report, LaTisha’s felony theft charge stemmed from an incident involving her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business. According to the criminal complaint, LaTisha offered tax services to a client and accepted payment for taxes that the client owed, but then kept the money and never paid off the tax bills.

The amount of the tax bill that was paid to LaTisha (and not the I.R.S) was $8,788.00.

The felony case is still open with LaTisha scheduled to go to trial on January 26, 2026. Another felony arrest will likely not help her at trial.

Also not helping LaTisha with her trial is the fact she has an extensive criminal record, including multiple felony convictions. Click here for LaTisha’s criminal history timeline with details about her charges, or use the link in the tweet below.

#LoveDuringLockup Inmate Keith Collier's wife LaTisha Collier is no stranger to being behind bars herself! Check out the professional financial advisor's EXTENSIVE criminal history, including multiple felony theft convictions! #LoveAfterLockup #FelonFriday https://t.co/IMnDjMmRP6 — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 21, 2023

LATISHA COLLIER LAUNCHES PARALEGAL BUSINESS

If you thought someone convicted of felony fraudulent practice and felony theft starting a tax business was a bad idea, just wait until you find out about LaTisha’s latest business endeavor.

Despite having multiple felony convictions and a pending felony theft charge, LaTisha has started a paralegal business offering people legal advice.

From LaTisha’s announcement revealing her new business venture called The Courtroom Hustle:

Meet LaTisha – The Stiletto Wearing Felon Behind The Courtroom Hustle™ I’ve worked with attorneys. I’ve learned from attorneys. And I’ve had to stand up for myself when no one else could — because sometimes, life leaves you no choice but to fight for what’s yours. I’ve been sued, evicted, and convicted. I’ve been humiliated, locked in holding cells, done time in county, battled through probation, stayed in halfway houses — and I’ve even walked out of prison stronger than I went in. But I’m still here — stronger, smarter, and sharper than ever. I’m not hiding from my past — I’m theStiletto Wearing Felon, LLC who OWNS it.

And now, I’m here to help YOU fight back with the same grit and hustle that got me through. As I prepare to enter law school, I’m standing tall as a fierce paralegal — using my real-life experience and legal knowledge to empower others. That’s why I created The Courtroom Hustle™:

For the fighters. For the overlooked. For the ones who deserve a second chance. Law school is next. But the hustle? That’s forever. book me👉🏽 calendly.com/latisha-thecourtroomhustle

In the comments of her post, LaTisha added this disclaimer:

I’m not an attorney (yet). I’m a paralegal, and everything I do is within the legal boundaries of a paralegal. I can assist and guide you to a certain extent — but I don’t give legal advice or represent clients in court. Once I’m licensed, I’ll be able to fully represent. Need help with forms, filings, or legal prep? I’ve got you.

Here’s another post from the company’s Instagram account:

It’s unclear if The Courtroom Hustle will be responding to DMs while their CEO is in jail.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









