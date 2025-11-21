LOVE AFTER LOCKUP New Keith Collier arrest details

Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup star Keith Collier has been arrested on felony drug charges for the second time this month.

Keith Collier was booked into the Scott County Jail in Iowa just before 5 PM on Thursday, November 20. He was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with bond amounts set at $10,000 and $50,000.

Keith Collier is still in custody at the time of this article’s publication.

KEITH COLLIER 2ND ARREST DETAILS

According to court documents obtained by Starcasm, Keith was recorded delivering K2 to a confidential police source.

Definition of K2 from the DEA website:

K2 and Spice are just two of the many trade names or brands for synthetic designer drugs that are intended to mimic THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. These designer synthetic drugs are from the synthetic cannabinoid class of drugs that are often marketed and sold under the guise of “herbal incense” or “potpourri.” These products are being abused for their psychoactive properties and are packaged without information as to their health and safety risks.

The criminal complaints for both of Keith’s charges are unusually vague about the specifics of the alleged crimes.

Int the section asking “Is Date and Time of Incident Known?” the officer answered “No” for both charges. This is despite claiming that the transactions were recorded by a confidential police source and also observed by officers.

Instead of specific date, bot charges list a date range between October 1 and October 31 of this year. Perhaps this is to help protect the identity of the confidential source?

Both criminal complaints are nearly identical. In one of the incidents the “detectives directly observed a hand to hand transaction take place between the defendant and the CS.” That line was left out of the second complaint.

The other difference between Keith’s two criminal charges are the results of the field tests on the K2 purchased by the CS. In one of the incidents, “the K2 field tested positive for ‘5F-EMB-PINACA.'”

In the other incident, “the K2 field tested positive for ‘MDMB-4en-PICA’ which is a synthetic cannabinoid.”

It should be emphasized that Keith’s new felony drug charges stem from incidents prior to his felony drug arrest earlier this month.

KEITH COLLIER’S PRIOR FELONY DRUG ARREST

Keith collier was arrested on November 6, 2025 on multiple felony charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Keith was arrested after he was recorded allegedly selling marijuana to confidential police source.

After the sale, police stopped Keith and found additional marijuana in multiple bags in his possession.

After arresting Keith, police obtained a search warrant for the townhouse where he and LaTisha are currently living. LaTisha was home when police arrived, and they found what she said was her personal marijuana. As a result, LaTisha was arrested and charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

LaTisha bonded out immediately. Keith’s initial bonds totaled $25000 cash and secured. He was eventually able to get those amounts reduced and bonded out on November 8.

Making Keith’s situation more dire is the fact that he is currently still on US Probation through the Central District of Illinois.

Keith was released from federal prison in September of 2024. He was sentenced to 14 years in 2014 for possession with intent to distribute more than 27 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com