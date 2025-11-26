LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Chris Chipps arrested for DUI, ‘nearly hit’ his daughter

Love During Lockup Season 3 inmate Christopher Chipps was arrested for DUI in Florida last week after he “nearly hit” his daughter while she was trying to stop him from driving.

According to court documents, police were called to Chris and wife Jade Chipps’ house in Naples, Florida on November 23 in reference to a domestic disturbance that included “a male drunk driving and crashing into things in the driveway.”

When an officer arrived at the house, she met Chris in the driveway as he “appeared to be walking from the back of the property.” More from the officer:

As Christopher approached, he was visibly unsteady on his feet and to prevent him from falling I had him remain seated on the driveway. As I spoke with Christopher, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Christopher had slurred speech and watery eyes.

Christopher’s 15-year-old daughter “observed her father Christopher attempting to leave in a vehicle and ran out after him knowing he was not in a condition to be driving.” She informed the officer that Chris “had been drinking all day and was intoxicated.”

His daughter was close to the front of his vehicle when “he put the vehicle back in drive and nearly hit her.”

All of the events were captured on a Ring camera mounted above the garage, and the officer was able to view the video. “The footage shows Christopher hitting a tree on the edge of the property near the street,” the officer says in her report.

Christopher was clearly observed on the camera footage in direct physical control of the motor vehicle involved in the crash. Christopher then moved the vehicle to the back of the property due to [his daughter] advising him the police would be coming. …Post Miranda and not verbatim, Christopher stated that he hid the vehicle because he is on probation and was scared to get in trouble.

The officer administered a series of field sobriety tests and determined Chris was driving under the influence of alcohol. Chris refused to submit to a breath test.

Chris was booked into jail at roughly 11:19 PM on November 23. He is currently facing the following charges:

• DUI (First Offense) • Refusing to Submit to DUI Testing

The DUI arrest could be extremely bad for Chris because he is still on parole from a very lengthy prison sentence. From the charging document:

During my investigation, I learned Christopher is on probation for BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE, POSSESS UNAUTH ARTICLE IN JAIL and GRAND THEFT to be completed on 09-27-2042. In addition to the above findings, Christopher is charged with F.S.S 948.06 -VIOLATION OF STATE PROBATION (WARRANTLESS) due to Christopher violating probation order #5, “you will live without violating any law.

Jade posted Chris’s $1,000 bond and he was released on November 24.

Neither Jade Chipps nor the couple’s two-month old son Ozzy were mentioned in the report.

WHY WAS CHRIS CHIPPS IN PRISON?

Chris Chipps was released on November 21, 2024 after serving 10 1/2 years of a 32-year prison sentence.

In September of 2014, a jury found Chris Chipps guilty of of second-degree burglary and four counts of identity theft after he broke into an elderly couple’s home and stole credit cards and the woman’s experimental cancer medication.

Chris was also facing a charge of grand theft after stealing a truck from a man whom Chris had previously interviewed for a job with. From our previous post about Chris Chipps’ criminal history:

Chipps pleaded guilty but mentally ill on January 29, 2015, to the grand theft charged in the Meade County indictment. Under a plea agreement, the State dismissed the remaining charges as well as the habitual-criminal information. Chipps was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with two years suspended, and fined $10,000. This sentence runs consecutively with the Lawrence County sentences.

Chris appealed his convictions and his sentences, but the South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed the convictions and the sentences. “The sentences Chipps received do not appear to be grossly disproportionate to the crimes he committed; therefore, the sentences are not cruel and unusual,” the decision reads.

Here’s another poignant excerpt from the Supreme Court’s decision:

Chipps has been previously convicted of committing the felonies of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. Thus, not only has Chipps demonstrated a tendency to commit felonies, he has demonstrated a particular penchant for the same type of crimes charged here—taking for himself that which belongs to another.

