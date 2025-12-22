SISTER WIVES Kody Brown’s awkward apology tour: Should he have apologized to his kids first?



Kody Brown of “Sister Wives” is finally embarking on an apology tour to his three ex-wives, but his attempt at making amends with Christine didn’t quite land as he might have hoped. Should Kody have apologized to his estranged children before he sought out forgiveness from his former wives?

The awkwardness was palpable when Kody attempted to apologize during a recent episode—with Christine’s new husband, David Woolley, sitting right there.

“You’re telling me you used to love me? I’m, like, this is my husband here. This is so weird,” Christine said on air, clearly uncomfortable with Kody’s decision to deliver his mea culpa in front of David.

Christine didn’t hold back, questioning Kody’s judgment and notably bringing up his current wife, Robyn Brown:

“Why do you think this is appropriate? Your wife should be here if you’re going to [say] things like that to me. Where’s your wife? Don’t say things like that to me.”

Despite Christine’s visible discomfort, Kody pressed forward, using flowery language to try to soften up Christine. Perhaps this tactic might have worked on her in the past.

“It was a life experience and it was incredibly poetic. It was beautiful like a storm and a sunset,” Kody said of his and Christine’s marriage. As she visibly rolled her eyes, he continued:

“You know, it was hard days and there were good days and it was beautiful from a poet’s perspective, right?”

“There is so much water under the bridge. I’m here to apologize. I don’t know where we step from here,” Kody explained to David about what his goal was in their meeting.

David responded by giving Kody advice to apologize to his kids first.

“I apologize for being the freaking victim because I wasn’t. That just sort of seemed to seep into me a little bit,” Kody said. “Sometimes the experience was good.”

“Again, you just got to let that go. I remember what it was like, but I’ve got a new husband here now and it’s weird, man,” Christine said.

“That’s a weird thing to say. I have a husband right here now, you know, to [say], ‘I used to love you.’ I know that doesn’t affect me. That’s you.”

Christine had no time for visiting nostalgia during Kody’s apology, and David brought up that Kody should really be apologizing to his kids.











