LOVE DURING LOCKUP Britney’s robbery arrest details

Love During Lockup Season 3 couple Britney and Kerok have a unique story in that they met while incarcerated together. Kerok is a trans male, but was incarcerated with Britney at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Virginia.
In her Love During Lockup introduction scene, Britney converses with some friends at a hair salon where she is training. She reveals the fact that she and Kerok met while in prison together, and she also reveals that she was serving time for armed robbery.
One of Britney’s friends seems genuinely shocked. “Armed robbery?! You’re so pretty!”
As it turns out, the fact that Britney is “so pretty” may have had something to do with her role in the robbery. More on that in a minute. First, let’s get the details from Britney as relayed during her intro.
“When I was 18, my boyfriend at the time he had asked me if I could like help him set something up,” Britney explains. “I always wanted to have paper, so I set up a robbery.”
Britney robbery details
How exactly did Britney “set up a robbery?” According to court documents and a search warrant affidavit, Brittany agreed to text a man and ask him to meet her in the parking lot of a Bob Evans restaurant in Fredericksburg, Virginia on September 12, 2018. The text messages were reportedly romantic in nature.
Once the man arrived at the parking lot, he was attacked by three masked men, one of which had a gun. The criminal complaint indicates the victim was beaten and robbed.
As a result of the crime, Britney was indicted on four felony counts in January of 2020: robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.
Britney was eventually found guilty of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and an amended felony charge of unlawful wounding.
Here are her prison sentences for each of the felony convictions:
ROBBERY – 10 years with 7 years suspended
UNLAWFUL WOUNDING – 3 years with 3 years suspended
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY – 2 years with 2 years suspended
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MALICIOUS WOUNDING – 2 years with 2 years suspended
In addition to the prison time, Britney will also be on probation for 10 years after her release. On a positive note for Britney, she was initially charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. That charge was later dropped.
Britney’s ex was convicted of the same four felony counts.
