LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier, husband Keith Collier arrested EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Love During Lockup and Life After Lockup couple LaTisha Collier and Keith Collier were both arrested today in Iowa on drug charges.

According to jail records, LaTisha and HER HUSBAND Keith Collier were arrested by Bettendorf Police. They were both booked into the Scott County Jail just before 11AM this morning.

LATISHA COLLIER AND KEITH COLLIER CHARGES

LaTisha Collier is charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. The controlled substance is marijuana. Marijuana is not legal for recreational use in Iowa.

Keith Collier was charged with multiple drug related offenses, all of which are felonies. His charges include two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

In an ironic twist, given that LaTisha owns (or used to own?) a tax business, Keith was also charged with a felony count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp. I researched the Iowa statute, and it is exactly what it sounds like.

From Keegan, Tindal & Jaegar:

In Iowa, not only is an individual prohibited from selling an illegal drug, but they could also face criminal and civil penalties if they do not apply for, obtain, and attach a tax stamp to the controlled substance they are selling. The offense, referred to as failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, is a Class D felony. If convicted, a person could spend up to 5 years in prison and face a fine of up to $7,500. The law was enacted in the 1990s as a way to combat drug crimes. If a person intends to sell drugs, they must submit an application to the Iowa Department of Revenue to get a tax stamp.

LaTisha Collier posted her $1,000 bond and was released less than an hour after being booked. Keith Collier is still in jail. He has three bond amounts listed: $10,000 cash only, $5,000 cash only, and $10,000 secured.

According to court documents, Keith Collier is currently still on US Probation through the Central District of Illinois. Keith was released from federal prison in September of 2024. He was sentenced to 14 years in 2014 for possession with intent to distribute more than 27 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana.

KEITH COLLIER ARREST DETAILS

According to the affidavits from the arresting officers, the arrests of LaTisha Collier and Keith Collier both stem from Keith allegedly selling drugs to a police source.

A driver involved in a motor vehicle accident informed police they had smoked “K2” prior to the accident. According to the DEA, “K2 and Spice are just two of the many trade names or brands for synthetic designer drugs that are intended to mimic THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana.”

The buyer said they purchased the K2 for $70 and identified Keith by first name as the seller. “The buyer was shown the defendant’s photograph and identified them as the defendant.”

The buyer showed police his cell phone and the text message exchange with the K2 seller arranging a location for the purchase. “The phone number the defendant used is the phone number that Illinois US Probation has on file for him.” 🤦🏻‍♀️

A marijuana purchase was arranged between a confidential source and Keith Collier. Police provided the CS with cash (USC) as well as audio and video equipment.

The CS arrived at the buy location. Detectives maintained constant surveillance on the CS. Detectives observed the defendant arrive at the buy location. Detectives observed the CS meet with the defendant for a short period of time. Moments later, the defendant left the buy location. CS was followed back to a predetermined location where they turned over a bag containing Marijuana. CS was searched which yielded no contraband or USC. CS stated that they purchased Marijuana from the defendant in exchange for USC.

Police later caught up with Keith Collier in a McDonald’s parking lot. From the affidavit of one of the arresting officers:

The defendant was detained and his person was searched. When searching his person I located a white bag in his jacket pocket. Inside was 2 – one ounce bags of raw Marijuana. (29.02 grams total package weight and 28.92g tpw). (Total= 57.94g tpw of Marijuana. No Drug Tax Stamp was properly affixed.) Post Miranda the defendant was interviewed and said he smokes often. Based on my training and experience I know that two ounces of marijuana is dealer quantity and that someone that “smokes” is not often in possession of that much marijuana. I know that someone that smokes marijuana often smokes using a pipe (bowl) or a blunt. I know that people often smoke 1-2 grams of marijuana at a time. The defendant was not found to be in possession of any Marijuana related drug paraphernalia thus indicating he was not planing to smoke. I believe that the defendant also possessed this Marijuana with intent to deliver it due to it being in two pre packaged baggies and inside of another bag.

LATISHA COLLIER ARREST DETAILS

After Keith Collier’s arrest, police obtained a search warrant for the townhouse he and LaTisha Collier are living in.

Police arrived at the townhouse and LaTisha was present. She informed officers she was in possession of marijuana and showed police the pot located next to her bed.

The marijuana weighed 18.88 grams total package weight. Near the bed and nightstand and in a wooden ‘cookies’ box was 5.22 grams total package weight of loose Marijuana and roaches (blunt ends). Post Miranda the defendant said the weed inside the bag that she showed us was hers.

LaTisha was arrested and placed in a police vehicle. While in the backseat of the police car, LaTisha made a video call to Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz. Hours later, Mary went live on YouTube and shared a couple images of LaTisha in the police car wearing a New York Police Department sweatshirt.

Below is a screen shot from Mary’s video followed by the video itself:

As stated previously in this article, LaTisha was booked and released within an hour. After being released, LaTisha demonstrated her lawyering skills by issuing a delicately crafted statement on Facebook:

