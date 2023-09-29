LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Why was Britney arrested, in jail again?

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star Kerok got his Instagram followers concerned on Thursday when he shared a photo of himself and Britney together and hinted at her being arrested again and back in jail.
“You’ll B home 2maro,” Kerok wrote on the photo, using some creative spelling. “Just so u know I was thinking of u 😘,” he added.
In the caption for the photo, which was originally posted on Britney’s Tik Tok, Kerok revealed: “Understand I [sic] could have been a lot worse. I’m glad it’s only a night.”
Kerok’s caption featured the #freebritney hash tag, seemingly confirming the arrest and jail theory.
Kerok also shared a post on Britney’s Tik Tok earlier on Thursday revealing Britney was in court:
Was Britney arrested again?
Soon after Kerok shared the #FreeBritney post, Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz was able to confirm via VINE that Britney was back behind bars — albeit very briefly.
According to VINE, Britney was booked into jail by Henrico County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. She was listed as being “out of custody” the same day.
Why was Britney arrested again?
According to court records, Britney was charged with going 96 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone as well as improper/erratic lane change back in December of last year.
The lane change charge was a simple infraction, but Britney was so far over the speed limit that her speeding charge qualified as a misdemeanor.
Britney was found guilty of improper/erratic lane change in February. She was ordered to pay $316 in fines and fees. It doesn’t appear there were any other penalties.
Britney had a court hearing for the speeding charge scheduled for 9AM Thursday morning. She was found guilty and was given a 30-day jail sentence with 29 days suspended. I assume that was why she had to be booked.
In addition to the suspended sentence, Britney was charged $305 in fines and fees and her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
#LoveAfterLockup Curious why Britney is facing so many years of probation? Here are details on her robbery and unlawful wounding convictions: https://t.co/Ebdin53LIB
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 16, 2023
Did Britney commit a probation violation?
Britney is currently serving 10 years of probation stemming from her role in the September 12, 2018 beating and robbery of a man in the parking lot of a Bob Evans restaurant in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
She was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison on four felony counts: robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and unlawful wounding. She only served three years before being released in August of 2022.
I assume when Kerok wrote that things “could have been a lot worse” he was talking about a potential probation violation, which would risk triggering the remainder of Britney’s 17-year prison sentence.
Given that the speeding charge against Britney was a misdemeanor, simply being charged with it could have triggered a violation.
I checked Virginia court records and I could find no indication that a probation violation has been filed against Britney. I do not know if it was part of a guilty plea deal to avoid a violation.
We will continue to check and will be sure to share any major updates if they arise.
Meanwhile, keep up with Britney and Kerok’s post-incarceration relationship with new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com