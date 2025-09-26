LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Justine’s mom Sherry arrested for DUI, nursing license suspended

The mother of Life After Lockup star Justine Persaud made headlines in Rhode Island after she was arrested in June for DUI and had her nursing license suspended.

WPRI first reported on the arrest in July of this year. From the news outlet:

Sherry McCaffrey, 59, of Rehoboth, was arrested on June 26 in Glocester after she was spotted driving down Putnam Pike at a low rate of speed just after 9:30 p.m., according to a police report obtained by Target 12. McCaffrey was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer.

According to the officer who stopped Sherry, her speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot, and her breath smelled of alcohol.

Sherry admitted to the officer she had a glass of wine prior to her nursing shift, and she had been sent home early from her shift because she was believed to be intoxicated.

WPRI reports the officer found “several open containers of alcohol in her back seat, as well as an unopened bottle of wine in her passenger seat, according to the police report.”

Sherry failed a series of field sobriety tests and was booked for DUI. She was also cited for two traffic violations and for refusing to submit to a breathalyzer.

SHERRY MCCAFFREY COURT CASE UPDATES

The DUI case against Sherry McCaffrey is still open. There is a pretrial conference scheduled for October 1.

Sherry was found guilty of refusing to submit to a chemical test. She was sentenced to 10 hours of community service. In addition, her driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, she was required to attend an alcohol education program, and she was required to use an ignition interlock system.

The two other traffic citations were dismissed.

SHERRY MCCAFFREY’S NURSING LICENSE SUSPENDED

In addition to being charged with DUI, Sherry McCaffrey also had her nursing license suspended. From the Rhode Island Department of Health’s suspension notice:

After careful consideration and further investigation by RIDOH, the Director has determined that evidence exists indicating Respondent’s continuation in practice would constitute an immediate danger to the public. In particular, the Department has evidence of Respondent engaging in unprofessional conduct by being under the influence of alcohol and impaired during a shift at a nursing home. Based on the foregoing and pursuant to R. I. Gen. Laws §5-34-26, the License is hereby SUSPENDED until a final decision is issued by the Board of Nurse Registration and Nursing Education after hearing.

The notice included additional details about Sherry’s alleged misconduct at her job prior to her DUI arrest. Below is a lengthy excerpt including most of the allegations.

“On June 26, 2025, the Respondent was working at a nursing facility as an agency nurse on the 3pm-11pm shift. During this shift her colleagues noted that Respondent had been taking extended breaks in her vehicle and was difficult to find on the assigned unit.”

“On June 26, 2025, the Respondent did not complete numerous responsibilities for patients, including administration of medication and documentation of treatments.

“As the shift progressed, the Respondent began slurring their words and smelled of alcohol upon return from their break in their car. The Respondent was relieved of their nursing duties due to suspected intoxication and escorted out the door. The Respondent left the premises driving their vehicle.

“At approximately 9:38pm, the Respondent was pulled over by the Glocester Police after police noticed Respondent driving at a low rate of speed and crossing over the fog line and the double yellow lines. The Respondent displayed slurred speech and mildly bloodshot eyes; a faint smell of alcohol was emitting from their breath.

“Respondent had multiple open containers of alcohol in her vehicle, as well as an unopened bottle of wine in the front seat.

“The police officer performed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and opined that the Respondent was unfit to operate a motor vehicle in a safe manner. The Respondent was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and received a summons for refusal to submit to a chemical test, a laned roadway violation and operating below minimum speed.”

WPRI reported there was a hearing in regards to Sherry’s license the week of July 21, but that hearing was postponed. It’s unclear if the hearing has been held.

The Rhode Island Department of Health website includes a list of all rulings and orders in regards to nursing license suspensions for the past 60 days, and I did not see an entry for Sherry.

Credit to Lawd Lukan on YouTube for being the first to report on Sherry’s arrest in the context of Love After Lockup.

