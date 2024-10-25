|

LOVE DURING LOCKUP Hottie and Boston plead guilty to felony fentanyl charges

ByAsa Hawks

Starcasm broke the news last week via @AllThingsLockup on Twitter that Love During Lockup star Julian “Hottie” Beavers has yet to be released from prison, but he still managed to catch additional felony charges.

Hottie was indicted earlier this year after he and another person allegedly attempted to sneak fentanyl into a federal penitentiary in 2023.

Last month, Hottie pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempting to provide a prohibited object to an inmate. The maximum penalty for that offense is imprisonment for a period of 20 years and a fine of $250,000.

“Hottie’s Girl” Boston Was The Other Defendant

The other defendant charged alongside Hottie was Feniqua Walker. Kiki & Kibbitz made the connection that Feniqua Walker is the real name of Boston, aka “Hottie’s Girl” from Love During Lockup!

Boston lives in Texas, so it’s unclear how she allegedly worked with Hottie to get fentanyl into a federal prison in Pennsylvania. Perhaps the drugs were sent via the mail?

Regardless, Boston was charged with attempting to provide fentanyl to an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Canaan, Pennsylvania.

Just like Hottie, Boston pleaded guilty to attempt to provide a prohibited object to an inmate. She is also facing up to 20 years in prison and a max fine of $250,000.

Boston entered her plea in June, which was three months before Hottie pleaded guilty. It’s unclear if she was willing to testify against Hottie.

Boston’s on-screen nemesis, Tai, left a comment on Kiki and Kibbitz’s Instagram post about Hottie and Boston’s indictments. “Karma is a Bad B*tch!” Tai wrote, adding a string of six laughing face emoji.

Boston Arrested For Stabbing A Man

You might think Boston would have a much better chance at getting a shorter prison sentence than Hottie given his criminal history. However, Hottie was recently arrested in Texas for allegedly stabbing a man she was in a relationship with!

“Police said 27-year-old Feniqua Walker stabbed the man sometime around midnight Tuesday following an altercation in the 6200 block of Salem Circle, in southwest Fort Worth,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in June of 2021. “The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.”

It’s unclear why Boston allegedly stabbed the man. She was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Boston was booked again on the same charge in April of this year. Court records indicate there was a probation revocation hearing in the case in July.

Boston’s mug shot photo at the top of this article is from 2021. The one above (with the glasses) is from earlier this year.

There is no other information available on her case. It doesn’t appear Boston is currently in custody.

The first season of Love During Lockup premiered in January of 2022. Boston appeared in Season 1 and Season 2 of the series, so I assume some or all of her segments were filmed after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone.

That would include her infamous Buffalo, New York street fight with Tai:

Let’s hope the Love After Lockup film crews are getting hazard pay.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com












