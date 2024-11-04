|

90 DAY FIANCÉ Veah divorced in 2022 and it wasn’t Rory?

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Veah Netherton divorce

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Veah Netherton likes to keep secrets. She brought her ex-boyfriend Rory to South America with her and didn’t tell her current boyfriend, Sunny. Veah also forgot to mention to 90 Day Fiancé viewers that she was married up until two years ago! And it wasn’t Rory!

Veah Netherton Divorce

Veah Netherton’s real name is Nevaeh Netherton. According to court records, Nevaeh was married to a man name Nate as recently as 2022.

Nate filed for divorce in November of 2021. The docket indicates the couple had no minor children at the time. The dockets do not reveal when the couple was married.

The divorce appeared to go smoothly. The decree of divorce was filed on February 3, 2022.

Who is Veah Netherton’s ex-husband? Nate is roughly 5 years older than Veah. It appears he is an aircraft mechanic for the United States Air Force.

Court records indicate someone with the same full name and birth year as Nate was convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2019 and malicious injury to property in 2018. The dockets do not indicate the battery conviction was domestic in nature.

Veah Netherton Divorce Timing

Given the information shared by Veah Netherton on Instagram, a divorce in 2022 is very surprising.

Veah stated in an Instagram story that she was pregnant with Rory’s baby and suffered a miscarriage on the day of her brother’s funeral. Veah’s brother Cody was shot and killed by a Missouri police officer in December of 2019. He died on January 1, 2020.

“A traumatic experience like that either makes you closer or it breaks you,” Veah said on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “[Rory and I] were coping so differently. Eventually, we grew apart, and so we broke up. But, even though our relationship didn’t work, we’ll always have a strong bond after going through that.”

Based on the timeline, Veah and Rory split up in 2020. As stated previously, Veah’s husband Nate filed for divorce in November of 2021.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is famous for dispersing cast member background information over the course of a season, so perhaps Veah’s marriage and divorce will be yet another secret she drops on poor Sunny in an upcoming episode?

To find out, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!

