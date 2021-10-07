Sparks flew immediately during the first season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht between Chief Stew Jenna MacGillivray. Adam is definitely no stranger to dramatic boatmances: in Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 2 he was caught in a love trianglew with Malia White, who was green at the time, and bosun Wes Walton. It wasn’t long before Adam and Jenna were hooking up because of the intense “Shmexual shmention,” but did their hot boatmance last after the charter season was over?
Unfortunately, no. They seemed to have parted ways pretty quickly despite their intense connection on the boat. Part of the allure of the Below Deck franchises it that people find themselves in a unique situation that’s great for brewing short-term romance, but not so great for lifelong love. They’re caught up in a bubble for a short period of time, but after the boat docks for the last time they have to figure out how their lives fit together off the boat, and it usually doesn’t work out.
In an Instgram Q & A that occured in 2020, Jenna confirmed that the relationship with Adam was over, and that she was seeing someone new. “The path was cleared for me to be my normal stoked self and find someone that shares my values,” she said when someone asked her about her relationship status with Adam.
Chef Adam is currently traveling around the U.S. in his van and doing teaching and catering gigs. His Instagram indicates no love life: it’s full of picturesque outdoor living, food, and his dog.
Jenna is also cagey about her love live About a week ago she posted a photo of herself and man that included a cheeky caption explaining that he was just a friend and she prefers to keep her romantic interests private.