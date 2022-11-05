THE DUGGARS Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Drink Alcohol on Boozy Date Night?

Jinger Vuolo (Duggar) is living her best life. Hot on the heels of purchasing a $830,000 Los Angeles home, the Counting On star and her husband Jeremy enjoyed a taco date night at Tacos El Venado in North Hollywood.
It wasn’t what the duo was eating that has fans shocked but what they were (possibly) drinking. The video below, taken and posted on Instagram by Jeremy, includes several Duggar “bombshells.”
First, the music selection in the video is definitely not Jim Bob approved. The rock cover of “Tom’s Diner” by German acts AnnenMayKantereit and Giant Rooks is the definition of secular.
Next, we see Jinger wearing a leather jacket and pants. The LA transplant seems to have completely bucked all Duggar clothing traditions these days. (A topic we hope Vuolo is ready to spill about in her upcoming tell-all.)
Easily the most shocking tidbit however is the promotion of alcohol. While its not completely clear whether the Vuolo’s were the ones drinking, there are subtle clues to infer that they were… making it yet another Duggar scandal.
Are the Vuolo’s Drinking Alcohol?
Jeremy specifically zooms in on a can of Nova Easy Kombucha. The canned cocktail made with fermented mushrooms boasts 6% alcohol per volume.
Taking a closer look, the stars seem to enjoy the Peach Passion Fruit flavor of the cocktail, which is both vegan and gluten free.
Turns out Jeremy follows them on Instagram, another good implication that he’s a fan. He even went as far as to tag the brand in the post, prompting Nova to interact commenting “nova_kombucha Can’t never go wrong with some 💣 tacos 🌮 and kombucha. Cheers!🥂”
While all signs point to the Vuolo’s drinking alcohol, Jim Bob and Michelle have been clear about their feelings in the past. In fact, Michelle is so anti-alcohol she once campaigned against a local business getting a beer license.
The matriarch made an appearance at the local Alcoholic Beverage Control board in 2009 with the goal of getting them to deny the beer license of a Springdale, Arkansas EZ-Mart. Interesting to note, Michelle was successful with her plea.
Duggar Rule Breakers
Jinger isn’t the first Duggar offspring to spark speculation surrounding alcohol. In 2020, sister Jill also posted a romantic date night on Instagram, causing fans to instantly point out she was enjoying a Piña Colada.
Jeremy has experimented with alcohol in the past, even going to jail because of it. We thought this contributed to his total life overhaul, but it looks like he’s letting certain parts of his past creep back in.
While we haven’t seen any direct consumption from Jinger, it’s very likely this is the latest conservative Duggar rule that is falling by the wayside. One Duggar daughter we know isn’t drinking is Joy-Anna. The 9th Duggar offspring is currently pregnant with her third child.
