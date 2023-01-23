Why fans think Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have secret children

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell have been absent from social media for over a year.
Fans think that during this time, the couple had TWO secret babies that they haven’t announced to the world.
Joseph and Kendra
Joseph Duggar, star of 19 Kids and Counting, married Kendra Caldwell on September 8, 2017. The nuptials happened when Duggar was 23 and Caldwell was 19.
The adorable couple followed the traditional Duggar route of immediately having children, welcoming their first, Garrett David, exactly 9 months later on June 8, 2018.
It was around this time that they joined Instagram, vowing to “figure out” how to use the platform to share updates of their “little family.”
Family of Three
We are certain that Joseph Duggar has at least three children thanks to Kendra continuing to update social media through November 2021.
The couple welcomed daughter Addison Renee in 2019 and their ‘tie breaker’ child Brooklyn Praise in February 2021.
The couple’s last post as a family was 4th of July 2021.
Duggars disappear
Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar vanished from social media in November 2021. Without announcement, the couple stopped posting on Instagram and discontinued updating their website JoeandKendra.com.
The reason for this is likely obvious, as Joe’s older brother Josh was arrested in 2021 and later convinced of child pornography. Though the couple never publicly confirmed it to be the reason, several other Duggar siblings left the limelight around this time.
Because of their “fundie” lifestyle and the pace the couple had their other children, it would be reasonable to assume in the past 14 months Kendra Caldwell could have had at least one more child.
Some people, however, think it might be TWO.
Joe and Kendra have secret children
Fans are convinced that Joseph Duggar has secret children, and that they have been spotted in the background of several different Duggar occasions.
Baby number 4 was “confirmed” by fans when a baby in a stroller was spotted near Kendra at a Duggar dinner outing.
Reddit investigators haven’t stopped there. In recent photos from sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s gender reveal, fans spotted Joseph carrying a much younger baby in his sweatshirt.
Whether or not this is the same baby from before is up for debate. The two seem to be different genders, and have been spotted in the same place while wearing different outfits.
If fan theory is correct, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have had TWO babies out of the spotlight.
Since they’ve only been spotted in the background of other family’s videos, it’s safe to say these kids (if they even exist!) will continue to be a secret.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com