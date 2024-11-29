Michelle Duggar chases down criminal on Jana Duggar’s bachelorette trip VIDEO

Jana Duggar is sharing video from her recent bachelorette trip and one thing we didn’t expect to happen was Michelle Duggar taking down a thief! After daughter Joy-Anna points out someone stealing next to them, the Duggar matriarch springs into action, following the man and threatening to call the cops…

Read the whole story here…

Jana Duggar Bachelorette trip

Jana Duggar married long time love Stephen Wissmann on August 15, 2024. The wedding came as somewhat of a surprise to fans who had been rooting for Jana to become free from Jim-Bob Duggar’s reign. Currently living in Nebraska and practicing the Mennonite religion at a local church, the Wissmanns are happy as can be – and documenting the entire journey on their YouTube channel.

Would you believe me if I told you this was a Duggar wedding? OMG congrats Jana, be free and flourish #19KidsandCounting pic.twitter.com/VTG4FDUP3B — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 16, 2024

Most recently, Jana shared video from her bachelorette trip, an all girls vacation to Santa Barbara that included Mother Michelle, sisters Josie, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger, as well as sister-in-law Abbie Duggar.

What happened next is crazy…

Michelle Duggar crime fighting video

In a video posted on November 27, 2024, fans get an inside look at Jana Duggar’s bachelorette trip… and about halfway through, Michelle Duggar chases down a criminal and goes to blows with him!

While out to lunch, Joy-Anna Forsyth mentions that she saw a man take someone’s wallet at the restaurant. Michelle springs into action, finding the person and going head to head with him about his behavior until the police arrive.

After returning to her group, Michelle recaps the situation for her daughters, going full “Karen” explaining how she initially threatened to call the cops…

The Duggar matriarch then claims the criminal said she was ‘harassing him.’

The man was eventually taken into custody by police; according to Michelle someone nearby was recording the entire incident on their phone (TMZ where you at ?!?!?!?)

The entire video can be scene here, including more behind the scene’s from Jana’s bachelorette party…

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









