| | | |

Michelle Duggar chases down criminal on Jana Duggar’s bachelorette trip VIDEO

ByAshley Marie

Jana Duggar is sharing video from her recent bachelorette trip and one thing we didn’t expect to happen was Michelle Duggar taking down a thief! After daughter Joy-Anna points out someone stealing next to them, the Duggar matriarch springs into action, following the man and threatening to call the cops…

Read the whole story here…

Jana Duggar Bachelorette trip

Jana Duggar married long time love Stephen Wissmann on August 15, 2024. The wedding came as somewhat of a surprise to fans who had been rooting for Jana to become free from Jim-Bob Duggar’s reign. Currently living in Nebraska and practicing the Mennonite religion at a local church, the Wissmanns are happy as can be – and documenting the entire journey on their YouTube channel.

Most recently, Jana shared video from her bachelorette trip, an all girls vacation to Santa Barbara that included Mother Michelle, sisters Josie, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger, as well as sister-in-law Abbie Duggar.

What happened next is crazy

Michelle Duggar crime fighting video

In a video posted on November 27, 2024, fans get an inside look at Jana Duggar’s bachelorette trip… and about halfway through, Michelle Duggar chases down a criminal and goes to blows with him!

While out to lunch, Joy-Anna Forsyth mentions that she saw a man take someone’s wallet at the restaurant. Michelle springs into action, finding the person and going head to head with him about his behavior until the police arrive.

After returning to her group, Michelle recaps the situation for her daughters, going full “Karen” explaining how she initially threatened to call the cops…

The Duggar matriarch then claims the criminal said she was ‘harassing him.’

The man was eventually taken into custody by police; according to Michelle someone nearby was recording the entire incident on their phone (TMZ where you at ?!?!?!?)

The entire video can be scene here, including more behind the scene’s from Jana’s bachelorette party…

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Are the Duggars pitching a show about counseling sex abuse victims?
| | |

Are the Duggars pitching a show about counseling sex abuse victims?

ByEmily

The Duggar family is struggling to come to terms with the fallout after it was revealed that oldest son Josh Duggar molested five underaged girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager. That revelation led to the cancellation of the family’s popular TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting. “They are still stunned…

Why isn’t Michelle Duggar’s family on 19 Kids and Counting?
| |

Why isn’t Michelle Duggar’s family on 19 Kids and Counting?

ByEmily

19 Kids and Counting is a true Duggar family affair: Jim Bob Duggar’s mom, Mary Duggar, is a regular on the show. TLC filmed his father’s funeral in 2009. And Cousin Amy Duggar has even starred in her own break-out specials. So, that begs the question: What about Michelle Duggar’s siblings and parents? Sadly, her…

After calling for pictures of married couples, Duggars delete same-sex shares
| |

After calling for pictures of married couples, Duggars delete same-sex shares

ByEmily

When the Duggars encouraged “happily married couples” to share their own kissing photos on the family’s Facebook page, they didn’t mean all happily married couples… Find out more about the Duggars’ stance on homosexuality.

Are Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard getting a spinoff with their husbands?
| | | |

Are Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard getting a spinoff with their husbands?

ByEmily

Instead of 19 Kids and Counting, what about Two Kids and Counting, featuring sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard and their spouses? That’s reportedly one option TLC is considering in the wake of revelations about Josh Duggar’s past. “They’ve invested a lot of time in developing these story lines and the last thing they want…