Jill Duggar promotes anti-trans rhetoric 7 years after feud with Jazz Jennings

Jill Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting fame likens herself to be somewhat of a hippie… until it comes to politics. The granola Duggar is back to liking transphobic posts online, 7 years after husband Derick Dillard was fired for his public comments against I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

Get a refresher on their initial controversy and see the post Jill recently liked, below…

Derrick Dillard vs. Jazz Jennings

The Duggars from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are known for their fundamentalist Christian beliefs including following a patriarchal system and hierarchy. The family has strongly spoken out against several aspects of the LGBTQI+, including starting feuds with their transgender colleagues.

In 2014 Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard got in a Twitter war with I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings. Jennings identifies as a transgender woman and, like Dillard, was featured on a TLC reality show documenting their life. In the comments section of a promo for Jazz’s show, Derick took a swing at the trans community:

What an oxymoron… a ‘reality,’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.

Jazz Jennings, who was just 16 at the time, clapped back at the ‘fundie’ for his transphobic views:

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.

After the back-and-forth stirred up controversy amongst fans, TLC decided to part ways with the Dillards, signaling the beginning of the end of Counting On in the process.

Jill Dillard likes anti-trans post

Don’t let Duggar’s ethnocentric headbands and beaded jewelry fool you, Jill is definitely not a liberal. She and Derrick actually dressed up in MAGA-themed costumes just this year for Halloween.

Also making it very obvious who she voted for, the Counting On star often likes social media posts by Fox News, including this one about separating locker rooms by assigned gender at birth:

In the post above, Conservative commentator Riley Gaines questions the purpose of ‘women‘s’ locker rooms if men can just ‘wander in‘ and ‘strip naked.’

Even though Jill has fully distanced herself from her parents, the reality star’s feelings on LGBTQI+ is likely a learned belief passed down from mother Michelle Duggar, whose infamous anti-trans robocall was heard across Arkansas in 2014.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









