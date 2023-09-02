Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have rebranded

19 Kids and Counting stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have “remodeled” their YouTube page and filmed a new intro for their videos.
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been married since May 2017. Their courtship came after a long history of friendship. Their dating, engagement and wedding process were all featured on the reality television series Counting On.
Forsyth grew up similar to Duggar, in a strict conservative Christian environment. In fact, his family was featured on the reality series The World’s Strictest Parents when Austin was 15 years old.
Follow the Forsyths
Follow the Forsyths is the vblog of Joy-Anna, Austin and their 3 children: Gideon, Evelyn, and baby Gunner. They post a new video every Friday.
The video blog started in January of 2019 and currently has 85 videos filmed and edited by the Duggar daughter. Topics typically include the couple’s date nights, updates on their children’s milestones, and videos of the travels.
Forsyth’s remodel
Joy-Anna announced on Instagram that they had remodeled their YouTube by posting a behind the scenes look at the recording of the new video intro and new family portraits.
In the YouTube clip, the Forsyth’s all don clothing in an airy brown and slate color palette. The music makes everything more calm – is Joy-Anna trying to come off as the “chill” Duggar?
Currently her family is at odds, with some of her siblings speaking out in favor of their parents, and some blowing the whistle on their uber-strict upbringing.
Sisters Jill Dillard and Jinger Vuolo have both published tell-all’s in the last year denouncing their parents controversial teachings.
While it isn’t confirmed whether or not Austin and Joy-Anna still believe in the teaching of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, it is very apparent that they plan to homeschool their children – similar to how they grew up in the Advanced Training Institute.
