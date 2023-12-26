Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar spend Christmas at ‘Big House’ after being banned – but there’s a twist

19 Kids and Counting stars Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar were spotted at the Duggar family’s ‘Big House’ after being banned by dad Jim Bob… but there’s a twist. Was Jim Bob even there?
Jill and Derick Dillard banned from Big House
The Dillard’s are seen as rebels amongst their extended Duggar family and Michelle and Jim Bob seem to be very cautious about the interactions they have with their daughter and son in law.
Derick Dillard taunts Jim Bob Duggar: Jill is debt free thanks to scathing memoir
Many know Jill and Derick have been speaking out against the Duggar upbringing recently with their tell all memoir Counting the Cost, but the story of why the Dillard’s are banned from Jim Bob’s ‘Big House’ actually dates back to 2020.
Derick told The Sun exclusively of the banishment on June 8, 2020:
I think he’s mainly worried about the influence we might have on his children.
Jill grew up in the ‘Big House’ with her 18 siblings and 2 parents, all featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. The first to challenge her upbringing publicly, the rebel Duggar wears pants, has a nose ring, drinks wine, and sends her kids to public school.
The Duggar family follows the controversial teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles a conservative fundamental Christian organization now being exposed as a “cult.”
The Dillards celebrate Christmas with the Duggars
Nearly 3 years later the Dillard’s have been spotted back in the ‘Big House’ but there seems to be a twist to the story. Jim Bob, who originally banished them, may not have been in attendance at the Christmas party held in his home.
Members of the Facebook community Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray posted these photos from the Duggar family holiday in the ‘Big House’ and fans noticed that unless that’s Jim Bob dressed up like Santa, he wasn’t mingling with his ‘controversial’ family members.
Was Jim Bob avoiding Jill and Derick knowing that they’d be in attendance or was he simply not in these specific photos posted? All we know is that it’s crazy seeing the Dillard’s at the ‘Big House’ after being literally BANISHED for YEARS!
