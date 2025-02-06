| | |

LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD Matt Roloff was an Ewok in Star Wars PHOTO

ByAshley Marie

Zach and Tori Roloff visited The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast and spilled a lot of interesting tea, most shocking perhaps that Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, was an Ewok in several George Lucas films. Keep scrolling to see photos and hear more about the crazy LPBW lore, below…

Zach and Tori Roloff on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast

Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of Little People Big World, finally met the Duggars after years of living parallel lives on TLC. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her supersized family was the subject of 19 Kids and Counting before it was cancelled due to several scandals and the Roloffs were documented for being a family made up of both ‘average’ height and ‘little people.’ Both families are conservative Christians and ironically have never had any discussions until recently.

credit: Instagram

Posted to social media, clips of Tori and Zach Roloff on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast are getting a lot of attention from fans. Tea was spilled about both families during the sit down, but the most shocking bit of info is also the most innocuous: Matt Roloff was an Ewok!

Matt Roloff in Star Wars

Yes, according to the video above, Matt Roloff was an Ewok. Zach dropped the bit of LPBW lore on The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast:

My dad was an Ewok for Battle for Endor and in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. If you watch George Lucas’ Battle for Endor you’ll see an Ewok with crutches in there and that’s my dad.

Needless to say the hosts were shocked. Though Jinger didn’t totally get the hype because she ‘didn’t have TV’ growing up… Jeremy Vuolo‘s face is meme-worthy and we hate to admit it, our same reaction:

We were stunned to find very little on this factoid, but it is definitely true. See the photo here:

Video can also be see here:

For those who haven’t seen it, Matt in Ewoks: Battle for Endor (with the crutch, brown hood, white beard)
byu/PsychoTink inLittlePeopleBigWorld

