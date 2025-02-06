PLATHVILLE Moriah Plath moves to Montana

TLC’s popular reality TV series Welcome To Plathville is competing with Sister Wives for the network’s most ironic show title as the Plath children continue to try to get as far away from Plathville as possible.

The latest Plath to move hundreds of miles from the family’s home near Cairo, Georgia is the family’s resident rebel, 22-year-old Moriah Plath.

As Welcome To Plathville Viewers are well aware, Moriah previously lived in Florida. She lived in the Tampa/St. Pete area before returning home after a rough break up. In 2024, Moriah moved to Tallahassee, which is less than 35 miles from Cairo.

MORIAH PLATH MOVES TO MONTANA

Moriah Plath revealed to her Instagram followers last month that she was leaving her job in Tallahassee.

“Bittersweet last day at Georgio’s, though I shouldn’t say last day forever,” Moriah began her caption for a gallery of photos of her self at Georgio’s Fine Food & Spirits.

A year ago I started working here and little did I know everyone would become like family to me, some of my best friends. So much laughter, encouragement, support, I can’t begin to tell you all how grateful I am! Lord only knows what lies ahead but I’ll always consider this place home 🖤

One week after her post about leaving her job, Moriah shared an Instagram gallery saying goodbye to Cairo.

Moriah and her dod Blackjack left on a long road trip. The reality star posted several Instagram stories while on the road, but wouldn’t reveal where she was headed.

On January 31, she made the big reveal.

“We made it! About 40 hours of driving across 11 states, from GA to MT!” she captioned another Instagram gallery. “It sure was long but beautiful and so worth it!”

Moriah also revealed the release of her new song during the trip — which she didn’t even know about!

Funny story, in the craziness of moving I forgot I had set the release date for my song ‘Proud of you’ to come out today (January 31st) I had no idea what day I’d actually make it out here since January isn’t the ideal month to move across the country lol! Ended up getting snowed in in south GA of all places! Then I stayed in MN for a few extra days with family and watching the weather. Late last night I’m driving and about 15 minutes from my destination and my sister Amber calls to tell me she’s listening to ‘Proud of You’. I was like isn’t that wonderful 😭 as I’m pulling into this town in Montana that I’ve been working towards moving to for a while, ‘Proud of You’ was released… All that to say I made it! And Proud of You is finally out! Much love! ❤️

Congratulations to Moriah Plath on reaching her new home, which she says she’s “been working towards” “for a while.” It’s unclear what her motivation was to move to Montana.

PLATH CHILDREN WHO HAVE MOVED AWAY

Moriah Plath is just the latest offspring of Barry and Kim Plath to move far, far away from south Georgia.

Oldest son Ethan Plath moved to Minnesota with his wife, Olivia Plath, in November of 2022. The couple hoped the distance from the rest of the Plath family would help save their marriage, but their issues proved to be much more than just familial proximity.

Oldest daughter Hosanna Plath moved away from Cairo (and the Welcome To Plathville cameras) to live with her husband in Ohio.

Micah Plath moved to California to pursue his modeling career. He has since relocated to south Florida where he currently lives with his girlfriend, Veronica Peters.

IS LYDIA PLATH MOVING TO COLORADO?

The oldest Plath kid still living within 100 miles of Cairo, Georgia is daughter Lydia Plath. However, that may be changing soon.

Lydia followed in her sister Moriah’s footsteps by relocating to Tallahassee, Florida in June of 2024. Now there is good reason to think she may be following Moriah’s lead once again by moving more than 1,500 miles away!

As Starcasm previously reported, Lydia is currently engaged to Zac Wyse, who lives and works in Colorado.

According to the couple’s alleged wedding registry, they are set to get married in south Georgia later this month. Given Zac’s family and occupational ties to Colorado, it seems likely that the easiest option would be for Lydia to move there instead of vice versa.

We will all have to stay tuned to find out where Lydia ends up!

After Lydia, the next oldest Plath is Isaac Plath. Based on Isaac’s recent social media posts, it doesn’t appear as though he has ANY intention of moving far away from Plathville.

Here’s Isaac’s most recent Instagram post:

Of course, Isaac’s plans could change in a heartbeat as soon as he falls for some hot girl from Oregon who slides into his DMs. 😉 Stay tuned!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









