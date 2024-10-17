10 Duggar bombshells dropped by Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on the Unplanned podcast

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth visited the popular podcast Unplanned and discussed many topics with hosts Matt and Abby Howard they haven’t touched before. Keep reading for 10 major Duggar bombshells dropped by the stars of 19 Kids and Counting!

1: Joy-Anna Duggar first expressed interest in Austin Forsyth when she was 14 years old. Forsyth was 18 at the time. Due to their age difference, Austin initially overlooked Joy and pursued a different courtship with a mystery girl in Texas. He was rejected by the young woman, leading him to ‘reconsider’ Joy.

2: As soon as Joy turned 18 Austin approached both Jim Bob and his own father about a potential courtship. There were months of weekly discussions about it before the men even took the idea to Joy-Anna. At that point, Austin didn’t even know Joy had a crush on him and vis-versa.

3: Austin was seen as a rebel for not following modesty standards and credits himself for influencing the Duggar boys beginning to remove their shirts and wear shorts in public. Though he admits that nothing he did would shock “average” people, for their strict community he was definitely seen as a liability by the Duggars and says that before being friends with him the boys would ‘wear jeans in the swimming pool.’

4: Austin thinks he had a harder time impressing Joy’s father Jim Bob Duggar because of his past indiscretions, but Joy is quick to point out that all the girl’s future husbands had challenges, especially sister Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo. Austin reveals that one of the questions on Jim Bob’s infamous courtship checklist asks if the suitor has ever been arrested. (Jeremy Vuolo had been arrested before pursuing Jinger, for harassment against a police officer.)

5: Joy-Anna says she was pursued by “100’s of guys” when she was underage who would send her letters, one of them was incarcerated. Duggar admits that she kept the letters to this day and that her older sister Jana also has kept several letters from different jailed men.

6: Joy-Anna breaks down in tears explaining how reading Jill and Jinger’s memoirs during a difficult time made her question her entire belief system. With the tell-all releases coinciding with her post-partum, she didn’t even know if she believed in God anymore.

7: Joy-Anna says that the biggest misconception the media has of her is that her YouTube page and online presents is controlled by Jim Bob. She insists that what they show on their channel is fully authentic.

8: Austin expresses the security concerns around Jana Duggar’s wedding information being leaked to the media. He confirmed that TLC used to provide security at the weddings that they filmed for their reality shows but now they’re “regular people” who don’t have security around them. For this reason, they think that the media is irresponsible for leaking info about their family.

9: Joy-Anna says that she didn’t take care of herself during her third pregnancy, didn’t take vitamins and didn’t eat well. After her pregnancy she didn’t eat due to depression. Touches on possible disordered eating, depression; says she was extremely stressed out by nursing, breastfeeding each of her 3 babies for less than a year each. All of these issues led the 19 Kids and Counting star to seek help for her mental well-being.

10: Joy says that she got to the point of suicidal thoughts and credits Christian counseling for helping her turn things around. Wishes that she would’ve sought out help earlier and doesn’t think it would have gotten as bad had she talked to a licensed professional earlier who was legally unable to share her stories with the media.

