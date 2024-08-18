Jana Duggar first 19 Kids and Counting star to snub a church wedding

19 Kids and Counting star Jana Duggar was more concerned with aesthetics than religion when it came to her wedding to Stephen Wissmann. In a shocking move, the eldest Duggar daughter got married at a contemporary wedding venue instead of at a church.

See more of Jana and Stephen’s secular nuptials below:

Jana Duggar snubs the church

Jana Duggar is officially married to longtime love Stephen Wissmann and it was definitely worth the wait. The elegant wedding was host to 500 guests including a bridal party of 6 bridesmaids and 6 groomsmen.

Jana’s Maid of Honor was sister Jessa Seewald, along with bridesmaids sister-in-law Abbie Duggar and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johanna Duggar, Jordyn Duggar and Jinger Vuolo. Noticeably snubbed were Jill Dillard, Jennifer and Josie Duggar.

Would you believe me if I told you this was a Duggar wedding? OMG congrats Jana, be free and flourish #19KidsandCounting pic.twitter.com/VTG4FDUP3B — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 16, 2024

Apparently siblings weren’t the only thing Jana snubbed…

Jana and Stephen Wissman wedding venue

Possibly the most shocking part of the whole event is that Jana Duggar is the first 19 Kids and Counting star not to get married in a church. After staying celibate, living with her family, and following (most) ‘fundie’ Christian rules for 34 years, the move does seem a bit shocking.

Instead of a mega-church like the rest of the Duggar siblings, The Wissmann’s chose The Grand at Willow Springs for their special day.

Telling PEOPLE:

The venue is already so gorgeous and picturesque that I didn’t want to take too much from that.

While the venue may not be a church, it seems to still have Christian biases. According to their website, “This space is designed to celebrate community, love, and every good thing God grants us on earth!”

Because of this, a chapel is located on the property, though the chapel is not included in a base rental package so that means Jana shelled out extra to tie the knot there. Unlike a church, a chapel is a place of worship that has no pastor or priest and no permanent congregation. The location is nondenominational.

Fans jaws are on the floor after learning that Jana walked down the aisle to “Holy, Holy, Holy,” a song she would have never been able to listen to as a child… in an off-the-shoulder ivory satin ball gown (not exactly ‘modest!’)

No clue what Jim Bob thought when he walked Jana down the aisle but the patriarch was likely filled with mixed emotions…

