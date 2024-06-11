Jinger Duggar Vuolo releasing next memoir People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations

19 Kids and Counting star Jinger Duggar Vuolo made waves when she released her memoir Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear. The Christian influencer is now releasing another tell all, this time with a self-help message.
Becoming Free Indeed
Jinger Duggar Vuolo starred on both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On on TLC before her supersized family The Duggars fell from grace. After her brother Joshua was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing inappropriate content of minors, most Duggars retreated and found lives outside of the spotlight.
Duggar Vuolo, married to pastor Jeremey Vuolo, has chosen a different route, leaning in and taking advantage of the spotlight. The Christian influencer has released several books including The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God written with her husband and her juicy solo memoir Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.
We now know Jinger’s next memoir is set to be released in January…
People Pleaser
People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations is an upcoming self-help book from Jinger Duggar Vuolo. She is likely planning a big announcement on Instagram, but as of now all we know is what is on Amazon. (Credit to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray on Facebook for the breaking news!)
The book, which release in both hardcover and Kindle editions January 14, 2025, has this official description listed, reaching out mostly to Christians who struggle with “self worth”:
Are you a people pleaser? Can you even begin to measure how the approval of others has shaped your heart and mind? Your faith and relationships? Your habits and identity? In People Pleaser, New York Times bestselling author Jinger Vuolo shares her personal journey of constantly seeking approval from others and how she found her true identity.
From childhood to early adulthood, Jinger Duggar Vuolo followed the expectations of others, never taking the time to discover who she truly was. It wasn’t until she asked herself the question, “Who am I?” that she realized she was a people pleaser. This realization led her on a journey of self-discovery and ultimately, to rely on God for her approval and sense of self-worth.
Through her faith and reliance on God, Jinger began to break free from the need for approval and discover true freedom. This book is a guide for anyone struggling with people-pleasing tendencies and seeking to find their true identity and purpose in life. Learn how to:
- discover the beauty of community and how we were made to enjoy others,
- identify sin and how it can hinder your ability to be in community with one another,
- diagnose yourself with ruthless honesty but without judgement, and
- understand who you are in God’s eyes.
Jinger hopes this book will inspire others to embark on a similar journey towards freedom.
The autobiographical work is being released by Thomas Nelson publishing. Jinger’s author’s biography on the website reads as follows:
Jinger Duggar Vuolo grew up on TV. From the age of nine until twenty-seven, she appeared on her family’s hit TLC reality shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. She is an author whose books include New York Times bestseller Becoming Free Indeed, her personal memoir The Hope We Hold and a children’s book, You Can Shine So Bright. She now lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo. In her free time, Jinger enjoys traveling, hiking, and anything to do with good food.
You can preorder Duggar Vuolo’s People Pleaser, the next Duggar tell all, here.
